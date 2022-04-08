Core Concepts Introducing Brand New Look

Core Concepts Helping people with pain experience life fully

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Concepts is a physiotherapy clinic group that enables individuals with musculoskeletal conditions to experience life fully has introduced their brand-new look. The company couples deep expertise with a comprehensive range of services to holistically address their clients' different unique needs and maximise their potential. The team uphold integrity by not compromising on their quality of care and go beyond the external to emphasise on the structural integrity of their clients' bodies. Lastly, Core Concepts empowers each of their stakeholders to realise the true potential so they can live life to the fullest.



Established in 2003, Core Concepts Physiotherapy Group offers accurate assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of musculoskeletal conditions. Being experts in body movement and function, they deliver personalised physiotherapy that effectively relieves pain, restores strength and mobility, while preventing further injuries.

Core Concepts is thrilled to be introducing their brand new look in 2022. The updates showcase the evolution of Core Concepts since its founding in 2003. While this is a significant change to the outlook of the brand, clients still remain at the core of what they do - and providing them with the best quality of care runs through their DNA. Core Concepts' goal is still to help patients get better - however, the definition of better is not restricted to only getting them pain-free but to help them experience life fully.

Over the past 12 months, they have poured their hearts and souls into creating a new image that would accurately depict who they are, at the core as a team. For those who have known us since 2003 - Core Concepts' previous logo depicts an apple core and their tagline has always been "Get Better Stay Better".

Here at Core Concepts, they are about overcoming barriers and expanding human potential. They're about enriching the lives of clients and inspiring them to get back to the team's best.

Over time, they have outgrown their previous motto of simply helping patients to get better and stay better. Core Concepts' new motto represents the consolidation of effort and changes over the years of doing more than helping clients recover and be pain-free. Core Concepts' goal is to help clients experience life fully - whether it is conquering a new personal fitness best, exploring new countries or simply being in physical shape to spend time with loved ones.

Core Concepts have also adapted their logo to accurately reflect the 2 main elements of helping clients experience life fully. The green arched doorway represents the door of possibilities that we can help to achieve and the white pathway represents the recovery journey that they will be embarking on with patients to reach their end goal.

In this new year, they urge those with musculoskeletal aches and pain to seek medical help. It is not necessary to live with constant pain - they are able to help users reduce pain levels and increase functional mobility so that users can also experience life fully.

