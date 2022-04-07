Iowa Workforce Development Communications For Immediate Release Date: April 7, 2022 Contact: Jesse Dougherty Telephone: 515-725-5487 Email: communications@iwd.iowa.gov

IowaWORKS Now Offering New Tech Training Opportunity for Dislocated Workers

DES MOINES – Dislocated workers across Iowa now have access to a new career pathway in a high-demand field. IowaWORKS, in conjunction with JobWorks Education and Training Systems, are partnering to offer the TechWorks training program to create an accelerated pathway toward a career in information technology.

The 12-week course is designed to be flexible and will primarily target Iowans who have lost employment through no fault of their own due to the impact of the pandemic. Participants will take part in virtual training leading to two valuable IT training certificates (A+ Certification and IT Fundamental Certification) that will help support a new career in IT.

“Our state can’t afford to leave any workers on the sidelines, so we’re thrilled to begin offering this unique pathway to bring more Iowans into high-demand fields,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “It’s no secret that IT professionals are a highly sought-after talent base. This program helps give dislocated workers a skillset and a quick turnaround into a promising career.”

Each program participant will receive a laptop at no cost to them, and those who complete the full course will get to keep their equipment. IowaWORKS career planners will help guide participants through the course and ensure they have the support necessary to be job-ready. Iowa currently has more than 2,500 IT-related job openings.

New cohorts for the program will begin each month. For more information on how to get enrolled in the program, reach out to your local IowaWORKS office or contact Jama Robinson at jama.robinson@iwd.iowa.gov or 319-365-9474 ext 31202.

