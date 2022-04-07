Attorney General Bonta Announces Partnership with FCC on Robocall Investigations

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) today announced a new partnership on robocall investigations. This Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between California and federal robocall investigators establishes critical information sharing and cooperation structures to investigate spoofing and robocalls scam campaigns. California joins more than twenty states in establishing a formal working relationship with the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau to support robocall investigations and protect American consumers and businesses.

“Robocalls aren't just frustrating, they can lead to serious financial harm, and too often, it's our most vulnerable who pay the price,” said Attorney General Bonta. “With this new partnership with the FCC, we’ll be able to strengthen our enforcement in this space and better protect Californians from robocall scams.”

“The FCC and state leaders share a common enemy: robocall scammers targeting consumers and businesses around the country,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “My team’s commitment to protecting consumers fits hand-in-glove with state Attorneys General’s ongoing efforts to combat these scams. We share a goal – to protect consumers – and with agreements like this, we can also share the tools needed to achieve it. I thank state leaders for their cooperation and their dedication to enforcing strong consumer protection laws.”

During investigations, both the California Attorney General’s Office and the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau seek records, talk to witnesses, interview targets, examine consumer complaints, and take other critical steps to build a record against possible bad actors. This partnership will provide critical resources for building cases and preventing duplicative efforts in protecting consumers and businesses nationwide.

The FCC offers partner states not only the expertise of its enforcement staff but also important resources to support state investigations. For example, the MOU may facilitate relationships with other actors in this space including other federal agencies and robocall blocking companies, and support for and expertise with critical investigative tools including subpoenas and confidential response letters from suspected robocallers.