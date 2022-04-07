Submit Release
Governor Newsom Statement on Confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to U.S. Supreme Court

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the below statement today following the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court of the United States:   “California joins the nation in celebrating Justice Jackson’s historic confirmation as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. Confirmed by the Senate with bipartisan support, her elevation is a source of hope, inspiration, and pride for all Americans and creates a stronger, more inclusive bench to better serve our country.   “One of the nation’s sharpest legal minds, Justice Jackson has demonstrated a deep dedication to the rule of law, upholding individual rights, and serving the public throughout her wide-ranging legal experience. At a time when our foundational rights and freedoms are under attack across the country, Justice Jackson brings to the bench a deep understanding of the impact the Court’s decisions have on people’s lives, and an unwavering commitment to equal justice.   “Following in the footsteps of her mentor Justice Breyer, Justice Jackson will be a strong voice for our core constitutional ideals and will further our nation’s work to ensure liberty and justice for all.”

