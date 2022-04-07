Housing Ministry meets people's basic human needs

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, April 7 - The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and its agencies touch the lives of people in ways few other Ministries do. “By injecting new life and opportunities into East Port of Spain, and providing the security that comes from land ownership, both the East Port of Spain Development Company (EPOSDC) and the Land Settlement Agency (LSA) impact the real and everyday lives of citizens, offering hope and the vision of a brighter, more secure future” said Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis as she met recently with officials from both agencies.

At the Laventille Headquarters of the EPOSDC, Minister Robinson-Regis and Minister in the Ministry Adrian Leonce met with the Board, Management and staff of the special purpose company, specifically charged with the revitalization and regeneration of the communities in East Port of Spain. Noting that these communities are oftentimes misunderstood, Minister Leonce indicated that, “he has a familial affinity to these communities and was happy to be the Minister in the Ministry with oversight for the EPOSDC”.

Minister Leonce was particularly impressed with the work of the EPOSDC, especially as its remit involves the development of areas within his constituency. Pledging support too, Minister Leonce noted that, “ the success of the EPOSDC in generating new opportunities for employment, urban renewal and entrepreneurial development within the confines of East Port of Spain will benefit not only its residents but all of Trinidad and Tobago”.

Minister Robinson-Regis stated that “The EPOSDC has the mandate to collaborate closely with the residents and business owners, to determinewhat arevitalized and regenerated East Port-of-Spain would look like.” Recalling the project for the overall revitalisation of the country’s capital city, Minister Robinson-Regis urged the EPOSDC to work closely with the Revitalisation committee which she chairs, as there are numerous synergies from which they could both benefit.

Having listened to the issues raised by members of staff, Minister Robinson-Regis promised to address their concerns as the government continues to pursue a whole-of-Government response to engender success in pursuit of their mandate.

At the Orange Grove offices of the Land Settlement Agency (LSA), Minister Robinson-Regis expressed her thanks to the Board, Management and staff for the many successes they have been able to achieve under very difficult circumstances.

Citing the security that comes with land ownership, Minister Robinson-Regis said “My desire is to see people be afforded the comfort of owning their own land and homes. This is one of the most basic of human needs and all our efforts should be directed to ensuring that this happens to the people most in need, in a manner that is both timely and lawful.”

Minister Robinson-Regis is currently on a familiarization tour of the agencies which fall under her purview as Minister of Housing and Urban Development. She has already met with the flagship agency – the Housing Development Corporation (HDC)– where she outlined her goals for a more agile, responsive and people-centric organization. She and Minister Leonce will continue their visits in the coming week.