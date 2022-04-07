Early April Update on Atherton Street Utility Work

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing an early April update as Columbia Gas continues gas line relocation work on South Atherton Street in State College.

Please be aware of the following, the week of April 11--

Lane shifts are expected on South Atherton Street between Logan Avenue and Center Lane.

Work is expected to take place each day next week, with all work weather dependent.

The public is reminded that work plans and locations may change as circumstances warrant. Cooperation and patience are greatly appreciated.

PennDOT urges drivers to use caution in work zones and build extra time into travel plans.

This utility relocation work is part of the next phase of roadway improvement work on Atherton Street. Work on this new section will begin later this year and will be similar to work done on the previous project.

The previous phase was completed in 2020 and featured phased work zones stretching from Aaron Drive to Park Avenue. Work included the relocation of numerous utilities, water, and sewer lines. It also included drainage improvements, curbing, sidewalk and ADA compliant ramp installation, traffic signal upgrades, a new concrete median and paving.

