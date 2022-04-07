April 13, 2022 Public Notice of WRC Committee Meetings

Finance, Audit and Compliance: 9–10:15 am Rules: 10:15–10:45 am Land Acquisitions and Property: 10:45-Noon Migratory Birds and Waterfowl: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Fisheries: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Committee of the Whole: 3:30-4:15 p.m.

*Note - If a committee meeting ends early, the next Committee meeting may begin 5 minutes after the previous committee ends.

