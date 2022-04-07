Finance, Audit and Compliance: 9–10:15 am
Rules: 10:15–10:45 am
Land Acquisitions and Property: 10:45-Noon
Migratory Birds and Waterfowl: 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Fisheries: 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Committee of the Whole: 3:30-4:15 p.m.
*Note - If a committee meeting ends early, the next Committee meeting may begin 5 minutes after the previous committee ends.
April 13, 2022 Public Notice of WRC Committee Meetings
