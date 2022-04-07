LATFOB 2022 presents It's My Choice

How can we love others when we can’t love ourselves?

I believe that it is by loving ourselves we can make progress and become better.” — It’s My Choice back notes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soo Myung Chung, a retired worker, and author, have gone through a lot of rough phases in her life to the point that she almost lost it, however, she saw that event as a silver lining, and decided to share that stage of her life and how she overcame it by depicting it in her book titled, It's My Choice. This memoir will create a sense of nostalgia for readers and make them look back to the events of their own lives and recall how they treat their family members, relatives, and themselves psychologically. It will heal our souls, encourage our confidence, and give us the courage to stand up for the challenges we will encounter as we go through our own different phases of life.

The book opens with Soo fighting with her husband who soon after had a heart attack, bringing her to take care of their children alone. Not long after, she faces a health crisis of her own and hopes to make changes for the better for her and her children. She became emotionally distant from her children after relocating to Hawaii and struggles to find balance in life and her own skin. However, after getting a hold of herself, Soo decides to take charge of her health by jogging with coworkers. Consistently being last among them, she nevertheless signs up and finishes a marathon.

It’s My Choice is an interesting look at grief and the aftermath and may be of some comfort to those emotionally struggling. It tells the journey through doubt, pain, and fear, and a story of healing self in mind, body, and spirits through choices made as we continue living this life. It belongs to anyone; a story with no gender orientation, sex, race, or wealth. It is Soo’s life narrative, her expressions of support that will persuade readers to always make the next out of every circumstance while living our days healthier and better than yesterday.

