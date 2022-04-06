Submit Release
Commission reports on seventh negotiation round with five Eastern and Southern African countries to deepen existing Economic Partnership Agreement

Economic Partnerships | Brussels, 7 April 2022

As part of its transparency commitment, the European Commission has published the report summarising progress made during the latest negotiation round to deepen the existing Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with five Eastern and Southern African partners (ESA5): Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius, Seychelles and Zimbabwe.

The seventh negotiation round took place virtually from 28 March to 1 April 2022. The partners discussed six issues, namely technical barriers to trade; rules of origin; trade in services, investment liberalisation and digital trade; public procurement; competition and the means to implement the provisions included in the future agreement.

The meeting was held in a positive and constructive atmosphere and progress was achieved on all trade-related issues. The next round is scheduled to take place from 30 May to 3 June 2022 in Brussels.

Report on the seventh negotiating round

EU-Eastern and Southern Africa (ESA5) EPA deepening negotiations

 

