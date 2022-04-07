Save the Dates Announced for 2022 NAHQ Events

The National Association for Healthcare Quality announces dates for NAHQ Next and Healthcare Quality Week

CHICAGO, IL - ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality (NAHQ) is pleased to announce 2022 dates for its popular fall events.

NAHQ Next, a multi-day virtual conference, features a premier roster of high-caliber, credentialed and visionary speakers who bring hard-hitting, assumptions-challenging messages on the state of healthcare and its future. The virtual event is scheduled for September 12-14, 2022, with individual and group registration opening in June 2022.

Healthcare Quality Week is an annual celebration that acknowledges the progress made by healthcare and quality professionals dedicated to improving patient outcomes. The week-long event is slated for October 16-22, 2022, and features webinars, activities and materials to support the recognition of healthcare quality professionals. Complimentary registration for participation in this year’s Healthcare Quality Week will open in September 2022.

“NAHQ created these events specifically for like-minded healthcare professionals at all levels who are passionate about their work and dedicated to advancing the quality and safety agenda at their organizations,” said Jennifer Pitts, vice president of programs, products, and certification, at NAHQ.

Information on NAHQ’s fall schedule will be regularly updated on NAHQ.org.

About NAHQ

The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is the only organization dedicated to healthcare quality professionals, defining the standard of excellence for the profession, and equipping professionals and organizations across the continuum of healthcare to meet these standards. NAHQ believes that to reduce variability in healthcare delivery, we must first reduce variability in healthcare quality competencies, so we focus our efforts on healthcare quality competencies and workforce development. NAHQ published the first and only Healthcare Quality Competency Framework and validated it twice in the market. We offer the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ), extensive educational programming, networking opportunities and career resources to help healthcare quality professionals enhance their competencies and their value. Learn more at NAHQ.org.