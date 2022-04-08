Crownhill Packaging Continues Commitment to Sustainability With Addition of Innovative Padded Mailers
The EverTec™ curbside recyclable padded mailer is a durable and lightweight packaging option perfect for ecommerce businesses.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crownhill Packaging, one of the largest full-service packaging suppliers in North America, has announced the addition of an innovative and eco-friendly padded mailer to its growing lineup of convenient, sustainable, and ecommerce-focused packaging options.
The EverTec™ padded mailer, engineered and manufactured by global packaging leader Pregis Corporation, utilizes lightweight cushioning and a padded construction to protect consumer goods during shipping. Made from paper and fully curbside recyclable, it provides businesses with an eco-friendly, affordable, and functional alternative to shipping boxes and plastic-based mailers.
The mailer’s design not only means a reduction in post-consumer waste, thanks to its paper-based composition, but it also creates a shipping product that is puncture resistant and flexible enough to offer some give during the shipping process. This is key to protecting goods without damaging them due to inflexibility.
The addition of EverTec™ padded mailers is just the latest example of eco-friendly packaging solutions Crownhill Packaging has made available to its customers as part of their commitment to eco-consciousness and sustainability.
“It’s gratifying to see our industry successfully make such great strides forward in developing packaging materials that are both protective and eco-conscious,” says Rodney Taylor, Vice President at Crownhill Packaging. “We’re excited to add EverTec™ mailers to our growing lineup of smart, sustainable packaging options for our customers.”
Available in several sizes, the EverTec™ mailer lineup accommodates a wide range of items. That choice is designed to not only make them more convenient for businesses already using them, but to also allow more shipments to fit on delivery trucks and reduce the carbon footprint of each package.
“The design of the EverTec™ mailer is an innovative and effective one,” says Michele Burkholder, USA Regional and Canadian Sales Manager at Pregis Corporation. “Alongside being entirely curbside recyclable, its flexibility provides superior performance as a replacement for smaller boxes.”
As businesses and customers continue to seek out smarter and more eco-friendly packaging options, Crownhill Packaging is responding by making it easier and more cost-effective to choose products that meet their requirements.
With more than 35 years of experience in the packaging industry, Crownhill Packaging understands the importance of providing customers with the custom packaging solutions their products deserve. Crownhill also recognizes, as an advocate for progress in the packaging world, the importance of being at the forefront of environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging endeavours. As one of North America’s largest full-service packaging suppliers, Crownhill Packaging provides the high-quality products and expert advice customers need to achieve their business goals.
For more information, please visit www.crownhillpackaging.com.
