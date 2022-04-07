GSS Dumpsters Releases the List of Acceptable and Prohibited Materials for its Dumpster Rental Service

One of Texas’ finest in dumpster rental services is providing comprehensive guidance for its customers.

BELLVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to dumpster rentals, it can be a challenge knowing what is acceptable and what is not acceptable to throw away for collection. That is why representatives with Bellville-TX-based General Site Services (GSS Dumpsters) have released its list of acceptable and prohibited materials for its Dumpster Rental Services in Houston.

“We always want to be the very best resource we can be for our customers, and providing a detailed list of acceptable and prohibited materials is the latest way that we are accomplishing this,” said Amy Miles, the company spokesperson for GSS Dumpsters.

The company provides roll off dumpster rental services to Houston, Texas, Harris County, Fort Bend County, Waller County, Austin County and Colorado County.

More specifically, the company serves West, Northwest and Southwest Houston, Sugar Land, Katy, Richmond, Rosenberg, Sealy, Wallis, Eagle Lake, Needville, Columbus, Bellville, Brenham, Waller, Hempstead, Hockley, Tomball, Magnolia and all of Fort Bend, Austin, Waller, Washington, and Colorado Counties.

Acceptable Material include:

• Construction and Demolition Debris

• Roofing Material

• Sheetrock / Wallboard

• Cardboard / Paper

• Fencing

• Appliances (Freon professionally removed)

• Concrete / Dirt*

• Bricks

• Furniture

• Carpet

• Styrofoam / Plastics

• Wire

• Mattresses

• Lumber

• Glass

• Tile

• Yard Waste

• Cloth / Linens

Prohibited Material include:

• Hazardous Waste

• Household Garbage (food products, etc.)

• Tires

• Asbestos Containing Material

• Freon Containing Appliances

• Medical Waste

• Sludge

• Lead Batteries

• Flammable Liquids

• Motor Oil

• Automobiles

• Paints

• Enclosed Sealed Drums

• Septic Waste

• Burned Material



For more information, please visit gssdumpsters.com/commercial-roll-off-dumpsters and https://www.gssdumpsters.com/blog.

