Armis, the leader in unified asset visibility and security, officially opens office in Australia with expanded team
First enterprise-class agentless device security platform addresses the new threat landscape of managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices, including IoMT, OT, & ICSMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armis has officially opened its office in Melbourne, with guests of honour Jeremy Ungar, Senior Trade Officer at the Israel Trade and Economic Commission in Sydney, and Member of the Victorian Legislative Assembly, David James Southwick.
The Melbourne office, led by Andrew Draper, Regional Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan, is responsible for the entire Asia Pacific market growth and support. The office houses eight technical and account management professionals, with teams also supporting in Japan and Singapore.
Armis is the leading unified asset visibility and security platform company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Through its ongoing research and empowering customers in identifying and mitigating cybersecurity risks from both managed and unmanaged devices worldwide, it has started to grow rapidly in recent years. This warranted the expansion of its footprint in Australia and elsewhere in the world.
Shai Zarivatch, Israel Trade Commissioner, Israel Embassy, Australia, said: "We are very pleased to witness the opening of the office of Armis in Melbourne, Australia, cementing its presence in the Australia market for cybersecurity leadership. We believe Armis will bring a new facet of cybersecurity technology to augment an already exciting field, heralding the maturity of cybersecurity innovation in Australia."
With Australian customers already on its books, Armis has a solid base to grow from. Over the past 3 years, Armis achieved a remarkable 8,826% increase in revenue globally. Investment into Australia has driven immediate results with significant growth expected during the next five years.
“I have been privileged to work with Armis in leading a great team in the Asia Pacific region, and having an office I am proud to call home right here in Melbourne,” says Andrew Draper, Regional Vice President, Armis.
“I believe the Armis approach of providing intelligence and insights for our customers to identify and secure any and all connected devices across any ecosystem, gives organisations the power to do business as usual without any worry or obscurity. With Armis technologies, we have been successful in helping clients in diverse industries in Australia, whether healthcare, mining, critical infrastructures, government, e-commerce, transportation, or energy, to bring complete visibility and peace of mind to managing their business and focusing on growth.”
“We are confident that this Melbourne office is surely just a first step to greater growth and recruitment to bolster our dedication to supporting our customers in Australia and beyond."
Australia is a key market for Armis. The company is ramping up all activities in the region, growing the team, and fueling its advancement through new GTM initiatives and partner alliances. Through its Partner Experience Program (APEX), Armis collaborates with Australian and international organisations such as IBM, CrowdStrike, Deloitte, PwC, Accenture, Check Point, Gigamon, Capgemini, Optiv, mCloud, Cyvatar, and more.
About Armis
Armis is the leading unified asset visibility and security platform designed to address the new threat landscape that connected devices create. Fortune 1000 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices, including medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT), and industrial control systems (ICS). Armis provides passive and unparalleled cybersecurity asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Visit https://www.armis.com/.
