Following is a selected project highlight from the Share with Wildlife mission to assist all New Mexico wildlife in need, no matter what species.

New Mexico Wildlife Rescue Inc. Great Horned Owl Rescue

Fire fighters prepare to return owl to a safe place. (Penny Elliston)

Do you want to learn more about how wildlife rehabilitation works and about some of the raptors that migrate through New Mexico? Do you want to know what you can do if you find a bird or other animal that appears to be sick or injured? If you live in the Albuquerque area, then Wildlife Rescue Inc. of New Mexico (WRINM) is the place to call to get your questions about injured or orphaned wildlife answered and the place to visit during their annual open house.

Wildlife Rescue Inc. is based at the Rio Grande Nature Center State Park and has a vast network of trained wildlife rehabbers who they can call on to care for wildlife that needs treatment prior to being released back into the wild. Upwards of 2,000 animals often pass through WRINM’s doors in a given year.

Great horned owl nestling. (Ellen Kelly) Volunteer with educational raptor. (Ginny Seamster)

In 2021, WRINM worked with a teacher at Atrisco Heritage Academy and the Bernalillo County Fire Department to rescue two nestling great horned owls that fell from a nest located on a window ledge at the Academy. One nestling fell to the ground when attempting to leave the nest in search of a branch to perch on and before it could fly. The second nestling attempted to leave the nest a few days later, also falling to the ground. In both cases, a teacher at the Academy brought the owls to WRINM’s facility and coordinated with the Fire Department to place the nestlings back up in safe places, far above what could be reached without the firefighters’ assistance.

The first nestling was placed back on the window ledge (50 ft above the ground!) by its nest and the second nestling was placed in a tree where the first nestling had started to perch. The vigilance of the teacher at the Academy, assistance from the Fire Department, and expertise of WRINM staff made these two successful reunions of the nestlings with their parents and safe return to the wild possible.

Enclosures for patients at Wildlife Rescue Inc. (Ginny Seamster) Examination area at Wildlife Rescue Inc. (Ginny Seamster)

Wildlife Rescue Inc. is a great place to start if you’ve found a wild animal in the Albuquerque area that you think may need help. Wildlife Rescue volunteers will be able to tell you whether it is appropriate to move the animal and bring it to their facility at the state park. Their volunteers will perform an examination on any animals brought in to determine what can be done for them. While members of the public are not permitted to observe the examinations, you can request a follow-up for information on the animal’s status.

Wildlife Rescue Inc. is also working with students at Central New Mexico Community College to develop educational videos and is expanding their presence on social media as COVID continues to restrict in-person educational events.