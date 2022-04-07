The Shore Club Turks and Caicos Named “The Most Instagrammable Hotel in the World” for 2022 by the Readers of Questex’s Luxury Travel Advisor

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The readers of Questex’s Luxury Travel Advisor have voted The Shore Club Turks and Caicos as “The Most Instagrammable Hotel in the World” for 2022.



Luxury Travel Advisor each year hosts a bracket-style tournament in honor of “March Madness” in which 64 hotels from around the world are pitted against each other to take home the title of “The Most Instagrammable Hotel in the World.” Hotels were able to nominate themselves for participation; the editorial team at Luxury Travel Advisor then selected 64 hotels, broke them into regions and randomly paired them up to set up the bracket.

Voting was then opened to Luxury Travel Advisor’s readership and the hotel with the most votes after each round moved on to face its new competition. In total, there were six rounds of voting required to name the champion.

The Shore Club Turks and Caicos, located on Long Bay Beach, Providenciales, defeated Wildwaters Lodge, located on a private island in the middle of the Nile River in Uganda, in the final round by securing 51.42 percent of the vote. In all, over 145,000 people voted in the round (with the breakdown being 74,637 in favor of The Shore Club and 70,509 for Wildwaters Lodge). In winning this year’s competition (its fifth iteration), The Shore Club became the first repeat champion. Additional semifinal participants included Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and Hotel NH Collection New York Madison Avenue in New York City.

“The Luxury Travel Advisor readership has spoken. The Shore Club’s Colonnade Pool Swings are clearly the top pick among travelers when it comes to creating viral photography—and even more impressive is the feat of taking the crown in back-to-back years,” said Matt Turner, Editor, Luxury Travel Advisor. “We thank our community for their participation in this program and offer our congratulations to The Shore Club Turks and Caicos.”

About the Hotels

The Shore Club Resort infuses Caribbean charm all throughout the property and is just as well-suited for adventurous kiteboarders as it is relaxing sun-bathers. From large suites with ocean views, four pool areas and the Dune Spa, the resort has a private beach home feel. Dining venues include Peruvian-Japanese and Southern Comfort with a Caribbean twist, while the Rope Bar's cocktails and mocktails set the stage for energized evenings under the stars.

Owned and operated by Lemala Authentic Camps and Lodges, Wildwaters Lodge was renovated in May 2021 with new accommodations, healthy dining options and guest experiences. The private island resort has 10 suites overlooking the Nile River and offers a range of activities from white water rafting to horseback riding. Wildwaters Lodge is a centerpiece for conservation aimed at protecting the riverine environment, in part by ensuring that the local communities benefit directly from the visitors to the lodge and the protection of the heavily forested islands on the Nile.

