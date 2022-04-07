Busting Cannabis Myths One Misconception at a Time

Research, science, and evidence continue to debunk the many myths surrounding marijuana use.

SEQUIM, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis misinformation has long prevailed, however, proponents of the industry, both businesses and patrons are increasingly dedicated to promoting truthful information about cannabis and its uses. Times are changing and today’s weed connoisseurs are challenging the stereotypes.

Chances are, you’ve heard all kinds of notions regarding marijuana; from “it makes people dumb” to “it’s a gateway drug that will lead to more dangerous drugs.” However, that is all changing thanks to the many new leaders of the industry, pushing to bust these myths and eliminate the stigmas. The need for truthful education is becoming so widespread that Humber College in Canada has partnered with the Canadian Public Health Association on a campaign aptly titled “Weed Out Misinformation” to help support the need for sensible and accessible information on cannabis.

One such example is the debunking of the myth that cannabis users are unmotivated and lazy. In research done by the University of Memphis, it was found that cannabis-using college students were more likely than non-using students to opt for activities that required decision-making and effort. The study examined the validity of a motivational syndrome, which states that cannabis encourages apathy and impairs the capacity for goal-directed actions. However, the findings of the study demonstrated the opposite of this theory. “The results provide preliminary evidence suggesting that college students who use cannabis are more likely to expend effort to obtain reward,” per the study published by the American Psychological Association.

“For too long, the focus has been on potential harm to dissuade use, but that approach hasn’t reduced consumption and hasn’t kept consumers safe. This new campaign dispels myths and provides young cannabis consumers with a safe space in which the discussion of it feels normalized,” stated Daniel Bear, a Humber professor and lead researcher for Weed Out Misinformation.

Even research regarding cannabis use as a gateway to other drug use has been deemed inconclusive. “Currently, there are not enough robust studies to support that it is a gateway drug,” states a medically-reviewed article from Medical News Today.

Another absurd myth that has recently been busted: marijuana legalization will cause more crime. As anyone who has ever smoked knows, this is highly unlikely, but hey - there’s science to prove otherwise now. A study funded by the Justice Department determined that cannabis-related illegal activity and more serious offenses have not been seen since legalization and decriminalization have happened. Therefore, this is evidence that legalization is not leading to subsequent crimes being committed.

Interestingly, even the myths surrounding the public health consequences of cannabis legalization are being busted. In a comprehensive study done by two economists for the National Bureau of Economic Research, it was found that recreational marijuana use has not led to more teen drug use, but instead, has been linked to lower alcohol consumption among teens.

Thankfully, the world is evolving past the archaic ignorance of previous generations and is learning to accept that there is so much more to cannabis than 2-dimensional stereotypes and myths.

