Hypoallergenic Dog Food Market to Expand 1.5X by 2032, Reveals Fact.MR

Hypoallergenic Dog Food Market Analysis Report By Product Type (Dry, Wet Hypoallergenic Dog Food), By Life Stage (Hypoallergenic Dog Food for Puppies, Adults, Seniors), By Diet Type, By Sales Channel, By Region - Global Insights 2022-2032

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville, MD, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent trend witnessed in the hypoallergenic dog food market is humanization, which, in turn, is fueling demand for high-quality and premium dog food. As per in-depth research by Fact.MR - a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the market expanded at 6.8% CAGR (2017-2021) and reached at a valuation of US$ 14.2 Bn in 2021.



Dog owners are becoming concerned about their wellness and are spending heavily on nutritious dog food. They are taking note of their dog intolerances and allergies and are looking for specialized dog food products. Over the last eight years, demand for hypoallergenic food blends has increased more than 75% and is anticipated to escalate even more.

Demand for hypoallergenic dog food is expected to expand 1.5X and reach a market valuation of US$ 22 Bn by the end of 2032. The North American market is the largest and has acquired more than one-third share in the global hypoallergenic dry dog food sales. Based on segmental analysis, nearly two-thirds of dog owners prefer wet food for their dogs owing to its ease of digestibility and other benefits.

In the last few years, significant change has been observed in consumer buying behaviour where they have started purchasing dog food via online channels to save on time and effort. Nearly 63% of consumers prefer to buy these products from brand/company websites.

Limited ingredient diets have become more recognizable and transparent to alleviate dog allergies. According to veterinary data, approximately 20%-30% of dogs are being diagnosed with allergic skin disease, pruritus, and atopic dermatitis.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The hypoallergenic dog food market is anticipated to add 1.5X value by 2032.

Wet dog food accounts for nearly two-third of the global market share and is likely to generate an absolute dollar opportunity of around US$ 5.6 Bn over 2022-2032

Among the life stages, senior dogs has been the fastest-growing segment at 5% CAGR

The North America Demand of Hypoallergenic Dog Food for Seniors set to dominate, where the United States holds more than 85% market share.

The Indian market is expected to dominate the South Asia and Oceania region with nearly half of the total market share.





“High R&D on hypoallergenic dog food technologies is set to provide a competitive edge as well as copious growth opportunities for market players,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

The Covid-19 pandemic increased the sales of hypoallergenic dog food globally, owing to the closure of stores which created a hype among dog owners. As per sales channel analysis, the purchase of dog food from pet stores from the offline channel witnessed high 13.7% growth during the pandemic.

Winning Strategy

Influencing consumers by offering a well-balanced rich protein profile coupled with the provision of customized rice protein food offerings stands as the deciding factor in the gain or loss of market share for providers operating in this highly competitive space.

The framework to create revenue opportunities is a blend of cost leadership and differentiation strategy. Development of differentiated products is helping companies gain limelight, while cost leadership is the recommended strategy to acquire healthy profits.

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global hypoallergenic dog food market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (dry food, wet food), life stage (puppies, adults, seniors), diet type (hydrolyzed protein diets, novel ingredients, limited ingredients), and sales channel (offline (hypermarkets/supermarkets, pet stores, veterinary clinics, others), online (brand/company websites, e-Commerce websites), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, MEA).

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Hypoallergenic Dog Food Market

The global hypoallergenic dog food market is highly competitive due to the existence of plentiful companies. Hypoallergenic dog food manufacturers from Germany, China, and the United States have a competitive edge due to technological advancement, high pool of investments, and availability of natural resources.

For instance:

In June 2021, Nestlé Purina Pet Care decided to invest US$ 182 Mn to expand its manufacturing operations in King William County to support growing consumer demand.

In December 2021, J M Smucker sold its private label pet food business to Diamond Pet Foods. This enabled the company to focus its investments and resources on the pet food and pet snacks business.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of top manufacturers of hypoallergenic dog food positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Hypoallergenic Dog Food Industry Research Segments

Hypoallergenic Dog Food Market by Product Type : Dry Hypoallergenic Dog Food Wet Hypoallergenic Dog Food

Hypoallergenic Dog Food Market by Life Stage : Hypoallergenic Dog Food for Puppies Hypoallergenic Dog Food for Adults Hypoallergenic Dog Food for Seniors

Hypoallergenic Dog Food Market by Diet Type : Hydrolyzed Protein Diets Novel Ingredients Limited Ingredients

Hypoallergenic Dog Food Market by Sales Channel : Offline Sales of Hypoallergenic Dog Food Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Pet Stores Veterinary Clinics Others Online Sales of Hypoallergenic Dog Food Brand/Company Websites E-commerce Websites

Hypoallergenic Dog Food Market by Region : North America Hypoallergenic Dog Food Market Latin America Hypoallergenic Dog Food Market Europe Hypoallergenic Dog Food Market East Asia Hypoallergenic Dog Food Market South Asia & Oceania Hypoallergenic Dog Food Market MEA Hypoallergenic Dog Food Market







