Nursing Homes in Libertyville
Thrive of Lake County is a nursing home near Libertyville that focuses on both short-term and long-term post-acute care.”MUNDELEIN, IL, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding a good nursing home in Libertyville isn’t always the easiest process, but that’s why there’s Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation. Thrive of Lake County, located in Mundelein, is a nursing home near Libertyville that focuses on both short-term and long-term post-acute care. Blending both healthcare and hospitality, Thrive of Lake County differs greatly from typical nursing homes as they offer patients a comfortable rehab environment where you can recover sooner rather than later.
As you search for the best nursing homes in Libertyville, it’s important to find facilities that focus on both clinical care and guest experience. Our Thrive of Lake County location offers 24-hour nursing care in the comfort of a private suite, 60 suites in total for short-term rehab. They also have specialty oversight for guests that include physicians and nurse practitioners offering cardiac care, pulmonary care, wound care, physiatry and much more.
Selecting the best nursing home in Libertyville also should include looking at a particular facility’s approach to goals of care. At Thrive of Lake County, an average length of stay for guests is between two to three weeks. Within 48 hours of admission, guests also receive established discharged dates so they have a clear idea of when they are going home.
