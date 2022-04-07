BAPES™ brings EV Hotel™ to BAPESWORLD™ in the Metaverse
EV Hotel and Bapes partnership creates a new revolution in hospitality. History is always written by winners.
EV Hotel is the first hotel brand in the Metaverse”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BAPES™, the first metavestor club actively and uniquely combining the universe and the metaverse, and Ken Patel, Chairman & Founder of EV Hotel, today announced their partnership to bring EV Hotel to BAPESWORLD™.
The partnership between BAPES™ and EV Hotel brings together two powerhouse forces in the metaverse. EV Hotel is the world’s first hotel brand to come to the metaverse. Both are looking to push the boundaries of technology and blockchain for their communities.
Ken Patel, EV Hotel CEO & Founder, has recently been quoted as saying: “Ventures like this are new to the hospitality and digital world, and that is why I am excited to announce the partnership between EV Hotel and BAPES™. This sort of partnership usually does not come to market, and to have Metaverse in the same sentence with hospitality is unheard of. The world's first hotel brand to hit the Metaverse. What we are doing is to create an experience that brings hospitality back and gives it life again. Innovation is a team sport, and this EV/BAPES™ venture merges the capabilities of our respective teams.”
“We’ve been working very hard since disclosing to the tremendous BAPESCLAN community in February, that we will be bringing the powerful hi-tech and crypto EV Hotel brand into the metaverse together with BAPES. Adding real value and utility in the metaverse, as well as also in the real physical world, has always been a key focus to our vision and plans. Now the Web3 community can continue to see how all these amazing brands, utilities, partnerships, and experiences are starting to come together, and how BAPES is the conduit for just that.” said Brian J. Esposito, Chief Strategy Officer EV Hotels & Founding Partner of BAPES.
EV Hotel has world class amenities in and out of the metaverse. First and foremost, a one-of-a-kind crypto trade floor, where guests can watch the CDX trading floor in real time. This floor provides a physical trading facility for both crypto enthusiasts. EV Hotel hosts an NFT Lobby both in person and in the metaverse, displaying NFTs available for purchase. Bapes™ is proud to be featured in the lobby and will have NFTs for sale within. Live entertainment that takes place in EV Hotel, will also take place online. EV Hotel’s dedication to the metaverse means that guests can experience the same functionality, even if they can’t physically come to the hotel.
The EV Hotel will operate without a formal front desk but will offer "experience desk" employees that guests and patrons will be able to meet and receive assistance from as needed. The brand will debut cutting edge technology that the industry has never seen before, such as Automated check-in, the EV Smart Mirror, EV Smart Toilet, EV Smart Faucet, and more. The NFT lobby and guest rooms will further elevate the guest experience.
About EV Hotel Corp
EV Hotel, is the Atlanta-based brand that looks to revolutionize the hospitality industry with innovations through digital transformation. The initial EV CDX Hotel will be the world’s first Crypto and Tech Hotel, that will provide the full scale of automation that streamlines operations and guest experiences. Each hotel facility will feature IOT devices that lessen the burden on the task-heavy systems in hospitality and drive more focus on service and guest engagement. Our partnerships for the inclusion of a physical trading floor experience, backed by a best-of-breed cryptocurrency exchange, will create an exceptional value add for the consumers and the industry into the future. EV Hotel has created the ultimate lifestyle experience for the guests with technology and crypto for an experience that surely has not been seen in Hospitality. https://evaihotels.com
About BAPES – Business Apes:
BAPES is the first metavestor club that exclusively empowers crypto-native companies, forged in the metaverse. BAPES was founded by successful business men and women, category leaders and legends, with super-high diversity backgrounds working in a myriad of divergent industries.
Every BAPES NFT Holder (the “BAPESCLAN™) is considered a metavestor, earning continuous metawards and metavends from all of the metaprojects that the BAPESCLAN, as a collective, votes to metavest in, from the BAPES Metafund. This is a utility within the NFT space, never before seen.
Key to the BAPES Community is the Business Apes Ambassadors – a cadre of top industry leaders, founders, and investors spanning many industries who are not only backing the BAPESCLAN, but are also a central part of it, creating a cornerstone utility that’s unprecedented in the history of NFT/DAO projects.
Since quietly launching in January 2022, Business Apes LLC founding partners Erik Lydecker, Brian J. Esposito, Douglas Brue, Moe Zahria and American football veteran Cam Jordan, have set out on a vision to give the NFT market true utility, amazing artwork, shared ownership in IP such as music, and support and access from legendary business ambassadors made up of entrepreneurial luminaries from around the world, including, but not limited to, David Meltzer (Co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing), Larry Namer (Co-Founder E! TV), Ali Bouhouch (Former CTO of Sephora), Dr. Marc O Griofa (NASA NEEMO Aquanaut), Stephnyie Malik (CEO of SMALIK Enterprises), Sarah Dandashy (Iconic Travel Expert), Ken Patel (CEO & Chairman of EV Hotels), Stefan Schulz (Founder and CEO of Bitfury Surround), Hala Tala (CEO of YAP Media), Christian Giordano (President Mancini Duffy Architects), Charlie Walk (American Music Executive & Entrepreneur), and Bob Richards (Co-Founder at Artemis Music Entertainment & Space Entrepreneur/Executive). - https://bapes.xyz/
