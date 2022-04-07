STIMA Welcomes New CFO Alessandro Gherzi to its Dynamic Team

Gherzi boasts over 20 years of experience in the banking sector.

SAN MARINO, April 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- STIMA is pleased to announce the addition of a Chief Financial Officer to its diverse team of industry professionals, Mr Alessandro Gherzi STIMA is the first blockchain based on a value standard , a cross-property sharing concept that will revolutionize how users transact and monetize assets of value. STIMA’s objective is to allow everyone to achieve financial sovereignty by giving access to assets that withstand the test of time and ensure financial wellbeing in an ever-increasing inflationary environment.In the company’s latest news, STIMA is announcing the hiring of Mr Alessandro Gherzi as Chief Financial Officer. Mr Gherzi has over 20 years of experience in the banking sector and has worked for top tier financial institutions including, Lehman Brothers, Credit Suisse, UBS, JP Morgan, and others. Mr Gherzi is currently a Partner and Board Member in Kings Road Capital, one of the best performing metal funds globally and boasts a diverse and wide-ranging experience in investment banking, having held roles in syndication, debt origination, structured lending, structured products, fixed income sales & trading and private wealth management. He has worked on a multitude of landmark debt transactions and covered premier institutional and HNW clients.Mr. Gherzi received his BSc in Management from the London School of Economics and his MSc in Management & Finance with 1st Class Honours from the London School of Economics - with a further MSc CEMS degree from Bocconi University. He is fluent in English, Russian, and Italian, making him a valuable addition to the team.“I am really excited to be involved in a project that can have a meaningful impact on millions of lives by democratizing asset ownership and level an uneven financial playing field,” states Mr Alessandro Gherzi. “I look forward to our future work as a collaborative team.”For more information about STIMA or Alessandro Gherzi, please visit www.stima.io or join the community at https://linktr.ee/stima.io About STIMABacked by real world asset, STIMA is the first cryptocurrency based on the value standard. This revolutionary token offers various unique features to holders, including but not limited to: the value standard, cross property sharing, proof of life, proof of liquidity, proof of assets - all embedded into a blockchain.