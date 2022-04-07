Global Surgical Robot Market is estimated to be US$ 22.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period - BY PMI

Global Surgical Robot Market, By Product Type (Instrument & Accessory and Robot System (DaVinci, Mako, NAVIO, Rosa, and Others)), By Application (Gynecology Surgery, General Surgery, Urology Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, and Others (Pediatric Surgery and Gastrointestinal Surgery)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Global Surgical Robot Market accounted for US$ 5.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 22.6 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.4%. Robotic surgery are sorts of surgical procedures that are done using robotic systems. Robotically-assisted surgery was developed to undertake to beat the restrictions of pre-existing minimally-invasive surgical procedures and to reinforce the capabilities of surgeons performing open surgery. In the case of robotically-assisted minimally-invasive surgery, rather than directly moving the instruments, the surgeon uses one among two methods to administer the instruments. These include employing a direct telemanipulator or through computer control. A telemanipulator may be a remote manipulator that permits the surgeon to perform the traditional movements related to the surgery. The robotic arms perform those movements using end-effectors and manipulators to perform the particular surgery. In computer-controlled systems, the surgeon uses a computer to regulate the robotic arms and its end-effectors, though these systems also can still use telemanipulators for his or her input. One advantage of using the computerized method is that the surgeon doesn't need to be present, resulting in the likelihood for remote surgery

Key Highlights:

In 2019, Johnson & Johnson has announced that Ethicon, Inc., has completed its acquisition with Auris Health, Inc. for approximately US$ 3.4 Bn in cash and an additional contingent payments of up to US$ 2.35 Bn. Auris Health’s has a robotic platform technology which is useful in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in the lung.

Analyst View:

Robotic surgery provide advanced visualization capabilities with which surgeon have superior view of operating areas, with HD cameras to illustrate microscopic structures. These systems provide greater dexterity than the human hand; given their ability to rotate 360 degrees and superior maneuverability, robots can allow surgeons to reach hard-to-access areas. These advantages of surgical robots and the rising demand for better, quicker healthcare services are expected to drive the growth of the overall surgical robots market in the coming years.





Key Market Insights from the report:

Based on product type, the Global Surgical Robot Market is segmented into the Instrument & Accessory and Robot System (DaVinci, Mako, NAVIO, Rosa, and Others).

By application, the target market is segmented Gynecology Surgery, General Surgery, Urology Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, and Others (Pediatric Surgery and Gastrointestinal Surgery).

By region, the Global Surgical Robot Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the Global Surgical Robot Market in terms of revenue contribution as related to that of markets in other regions.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating the Global Surgical Robot Market market involves Surgical Inc., Stryker Corporation, Mazor Robotics Inc., Medtech SA, Accuray Incorporated, Smith & Nephew plc, Renishaw plc, Auris Health, Inc., Medrobotics Corporation and Varian Medical Systems

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

