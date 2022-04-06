Submit Release
A recording of the 2022 Lake Pend Oreille "State of the Lake" virtual meeting is now available online

If you missed the 2022 virtual Lake Pend Oreille "State of the Lake" meeting on April 5, you can now watch it on our Lake Pend Oreille Fisheries website, or by clicking the video below.

Fishery staff spent the evening answering questions about the diverse fisheries and management practices occurring in Lake Pend Oreille. A pre-recorded "State of the Lake" video presentation is also available to watch online; the video provides an in-depth look at the latest population trends and research related to kokanee, rainbow trout, lake trout, walleye and more.

We appreciate everyone who participated in this year's meeting. Our mission as an agency is to preserve, protect, perpetuate and manage the fish and wildlife resources of our great state, and it's always rewarding to hear directly from the people we serve, which is you. Thank you!

For more information, please visit the Lake Pend Oreille Fisheries website or contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414.

You can also follow the Panhandle Region Facebook page to get regular news and updates.

