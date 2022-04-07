5WPR CEO Releases Top Marketing Strategies for Hotels and Resorts

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dara Busch, CEO of leading travel PR agency 5WPR, says the hotel and resort industry uses resort marketing to promote their properties and locations, and generate more interest from consumers. With the help of a well-developed marketing plan created to appeal to the various tastes and interests of potential visitors, hotels and resorts can attract the attention of consumers across several platforms. Other than traditional marketing efforts, which tend to happen at in-person events, luxury hotel marketing should focus on digital spaces to generate better results. The right plan can help a hotel, or a resort stand out from its competitors and attract more visitors. However, the last couple of years provided an additional challenge for resorts and hotels in the form of the global pandemic. It managed to change the way people work and travel, which meant that the travel industry had to find different ways to attract guests while keeping them safe at the same time.

Safety

One of the most important elements that every business has needed to address throughout the pandemic is safety. According to recent studies, nearly 80% of people have stated that they avoided staying at a hotel, resort, or casino because of the pandemic, and about 90% have stated how important it is for them that a hotel enforces safety policies. That's why one of the core priorities for any luxury resort marketing strategy should be making guests feel at ease by letting them know that the location enforces a safety policy. The safer the potential guests feel because of this type of statement, the more likely they are to book a room. Aside from that, hotels and resorts also must think about the way they present themselves in marketing campaigns. While pictures of crowds in small spaces used to make hotels and resorts seem appealing in the past, that's no longer the case, and can end up turning guests away. Instead, hotels and resorts should give their guests the impression of social distancing that many are looking for.

Private Experiences

The most popular phrase in the last couple of years all over the world has been "social distancing", and the best way that hotels and resorts can cater to this term’s popularity by providing guests with personalized and private experiences. With social distancing, hotels can turn personalized experiences into private ones by marketing the intimacy of limited capacity locations, or by turning restaurants into an opportunity for guests to have a catered meal in private. Resorts can also offer their guests micro weddings where they can celebrate their occasions in smaller, more intimate ceremonies. Another great marketing hook for resorts and hotels is private spa getaways, where companies can advertise the safety and hygiene of their facilities while offering them some relief from ongoing stressful situations with various spa services.

Dara Busch is CEO of 5WPR, a leading travel PR firm.

