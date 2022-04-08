Ronn Torossian Unveils the Power of Influencer Marketing on Instagram

NEW YORK, USA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Ronn Torossian, founder of 5WPR, influencer marketing can drastically affect the growth of a business. With more and more people using social media to research products, using influencer marketing can only elevate brand awareness. Familiar figures on social media platforms can speak positively about a brand, which leads to increased brand awareness among their followers. An influencer is a content creator, and often a trusted resource. There are several types of influencers who have different types of followings. They also adopt different means to create content. Influencer marketing works extremely well on Instagram and given below are the reasons why.

Higher engagement

When a user publishes content on Instagram, engagement comes in the form of likes and comments. Instagram has an engagement rate of 3.21%, which is higher than on other social media platforms. Therefore, more people will notice content created by influencers on Instagram.

Instagram is niche

Instagram is a powerful platform for niche marketing. It is easy to find a niche on Instagram that a brand might want to tap into. Since Instagram uses hashtags, the target audience will have immediate access to a post that uses hashtags. Some organizations create their own hashtags to elevate brand awareness. Influencers for pet products use hashtags like #dogstagram to boost their following.

Affordable

Instagram is not an expensive platform. Influencers on Instagram normally charge fixed fees depending on their reach and the industry they represent. Micro-influencers charge lower fees.

Boosts sales

A joint undertaking with an influencer opens new opportunities like promotional content and live events. Since more than half of Instagram users block ads, influencer marketing is a better way to boost sales.

Given below are strategies that can be adopted to make influencer marketing work on Instagram.

Find influencers

A company is going to be judged based on who it wants to partner with. It is crucial for brands to find influencers who share their values. A background check of prospective influencers is necessary. Their followers should also match the target audience of a brand. If an influencer can generate interest and create engagement with their content, they are worth partnering with. Companies should also stay away from influencers who use fraudulent tactics to increase their metrics.

Use marketing tools

Torossian says Brands can also look for influencers with the help of marketing tools. For instance, Awario is a popular software program that can find influencers in a certain niche. For niche influencers on Instagram, it is better to perform a Google search. To steer clear of fake influencers, companies should check their engagement rates. Fake influencers do not have substantial engagement on their posts in the form of likes and comments. Many of their followers are also spam accounts.

Review content

Analyzing the content of an influencer also leads to a greater understanding of their niche. Posts that appear aesthetically attractive still may not always achieve great engagement. If there is no assessment of an influencer's content, partnering with them may turn out to be a risky investment.

Ronn Torossian founded 5WPR, a leading PR agency.

