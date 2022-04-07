Cary Skin Center’s Center of Excellence in Mohs Micrographic Surgery Joins NC HealthConnex
Cary Skin Center recently announces participation in the state-designated health information exchange, NC HealthConnex.
This health information exchange network is being used statewide and will help Cary Skin Center share a patient's important health information like drug allergies, prescriptions, medical conditions, and lab and test results with other health care providers with whom the patient has a relationship. This technology is available through Cary Skin Center's partnership with the North Carolina Health Information Exchange Authority (NC HIEA), housed within the North Carolina Department of Information Technology.
— Robert Clark, MD, PhD., President of Cary Skin Center
“We’re very enthusiastic about this partnership,” said Robert Clark, MD. Ph.D., President of Cary Skin Center. “Having access to the NC HealthConnex network will help our clinicians get the information they need to make more informed decisions about our patients’ care when they need it.”
NC HIEA’s secure network – NC HealthConnex - is available to all providers and required providers who receive state funds for the provision of health care services such as the State Health Plan. It links information from separate health care sites to create a more complete health record for individual patients. This record combines health information from Cary Skin Center and all a patient’s other health care providers that participate. NC HealthConnex is currently connected to hospitals, health departments, and medical practices, and is growing steadily.
Health information exchanges like NC HealthConnex are being built in states and regions across the country and are widely viewed as central to supporting lasting improvements in our nation’s health care system. These systems can reduce medical mistakes, improve care coordination, provide better patient outcomes, and lowers overall health care costs.
Surgical Review Corporation, SRC, a nonprofit, patient safety organization that accredits the top surgical facilities and medical professionals awarded accreditation to Cary Skin Center as a Center of Excellence in Mohs Micrographic Surgery. It is the first in the United States to achieve this recognition. Connecting to NC HealthConnex demonstrates Cary Skin Center is committed to creating and sustaining a culture of excellence to improve care
coordination and provide better patient outcomes.
About Cary Skin Center:
In 1998, Dr. Clark established the Cary Skin Center, a state-of-the-art outpatient surgical center specializing in Mohs Micrographic Surgery for the removal of skin cancer. Dr. Ingraffea joined the Cary Skin Center in 2018 and together they have successfully treated thousands of patients in the Triangle and surrounding areas. Dr. Malone joined the practice in 2021. Mohs surgery is a highly complex and sophisticated surgical method requiring extensive training. Dr. Clark, Dr. Ingraffea and Dr. Malone completed 1-2-year certified intensive training programs, including complex surgical cases and advanced reconstruction to become Fellows of the American College of Mohs Surgery. Our fellowship-trained Mohs surgeons are Board-Certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. In addition, they offer over 50 years of combined Mohs surgery experience.
