THE DIGITAL KITSAP INITIATIVE WAS CREATED TO BRIDGE THE GAP BETWEEN SMALL BUSINESS AND THE DIGITAL WORLD.

Digital Kitsap

The Digital Kitsap Initiative is designed exclusively for helping out small and local businesses throughout Kitsap county which struggle to establish.

Marketing Booster for small businesses.”
— Eric Miller
KITSAP, WA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kitsap County, originally part of King and Jefferson counties, is the northern end of the Kitsap peninsula, jutting into the Puget Sound positioned between the Olympic Peninsula to the west and King County to the east. It is located between Hood Canal and Admiralty Strait. Water transportation is dominant in the culture and economy of the county.

A small-town sense of community combined with a big-city sense for Small business gives Kitsap a distinct personality, and to further boost this sense of community, Kitsap launched the Digital Kitsap Initiative to empower small enterprises digitally.

The Digital Kitsap Initiative is designed exclusively for helping out small and local businesses throughout Kitsap county which struggle to establish an online identity. This had been a significant problem for small businesses, and this has been the main driving force behind the launching of this exclusive Initiative.

This enrollment and discount are gradually for qualifying small businesses in Kitsap County. The small business or Non-profit to enroll in the Digital Kitsap Initiative must be eligible to enjoy the exclusive deal. This is a limited-time, first come, first serve complete enrollment under the Digital Kitsap Initiative.

The Digital Kitsap Initiative has been well received throughout Kitsap county. The Initiative's main aim is to give back to the community and help thriving small businesses, startups, and entrepreneurs provide a Professional Online Identity lacking in the county.

The Digital Kitsap Initiative Experience Was Designed To Help Every Small Business And Entrepreneurs In Kitsap County Establish An Online Identity & Reach A Wider Range Of Clients.

THE DIGITAL KITSAP INITIATIVE WAS CREATED TO BRIDGE THE GAP BETWEEN SMALL BUSINESS AND THE DIGITAL WORLD.

