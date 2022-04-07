Submit Release
MetaReserve Announces Giving out 10,000 Free E-Bike GP NFT in Their P2E Game

/EIN News/ -- BUDAPEST, Hungary, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaReserve announces their latest event, which will give out 10,000 E-Bike NFT in EPOWER P2E game. Total 10,000 NFTs will be minted for $POWER users. These NFTs will come along with a virtual EPOWERS bike for the upcoming E-Bike GP Race.

For the entire month of April, all new users will just need to BOND a minimum of BUSD 150 and for existing users, all users who maintain a minimum holding of 150 $POWER right up to 31st May will qualify to get the NFT airdrop.

Priority will be given to existing users with a minimum holding of 150 $POWER + new bond of BUSD150.

There is only 10,000 of these NFTs to be given away so be sure to be get POWER-ed up! Click here to get started or watch the tutorial on how to get started on YouTube.

About EPOWERS

EPOWERS, a cutting-edge e-bike company, has always paved the way for e-bike development. Leveraging 10 years of production, the company seeks to develop the fastest electric bike racing in the world, with MetaMarket’s support. EPOWERS will make use of decentralized finance (DeFi) investments made by exclusive investors to fund the vision of developing e-bike racing and compelling NFTs. These eBike NFTs will be on sale soon at https://nft.metareserve.finance/epowers-nft.

Social Links

Discord: https://discord.gg/metareserve

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetaReserveDAO

Telegram Ann: https://t.me/MetaReserve

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/MetaReserveDAO

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/MetaReserveDAO

Medium: https://MetaReserve.medium.com

Whitepaper: https://docs.MetaReserve.finance

GitHub: https://github.com/MetaReserve

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmZkfEESp4iraJdmOYocX5Q

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetaReserve

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metareservedao

Media Contact

Brand: MetaReserve

Contact: Marketing Team

E-mail: marketing@metareserve.finance

Website: https://metareserve.finance/

SOURCE: MetaReserve


Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


