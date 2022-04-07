CHIEF RISK OFFICER AND CHARTERED DIRECTOR BRIAN PRENTICE AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

Brian Prentice

Chief Risk Officer of Canada's largest provider of mobile, online, and in-store payment solutions is the latest to earn this global recognition.

Brian's c-level executive work and future board service are greatly enhanced by completion of The Board Members' Course on Risk®. This knowledge builds further on his valuable Chartered Directorship.” — David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute

The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governanceto Brian Prentice, CFA, C. Dir., of Toronto, Ontario, in Canada.Brian Prentice is the Chief Risk Officer for Moneris Solutions, Canada's largest provider of mobile, online, and in-store payment solutions. He leads the teams that directly manage credit, fraud, and collection risk, and he provides leadership to the Enterprise Risk Management function at the company. Before Moneris, Brian was Senior Risk Manager at Royal Bank of Canada. He currently sits on the North American Risk Council for Visa, Inc. He has his MBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University and is a Chartered Director of The Director's College."Brian brings the valuable combination of a Chartered Directorship and a robust financial risk leadership background to his work," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "His c-level executive work and future board service are even further enhanced by his completion of The Board Members' Course on Risk and the award of the Certificate in Risk Governance . We're proud to count him among our graduates," he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governanceis awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.The Certificate in Risk Governanceis awarded to graduates of The Board Members' Course on Risk. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance® program