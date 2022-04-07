Lensmart Review: Glasses Products, Orders, Advantages

Lensmart Glasses

Lensmart has enjoyed increased sales over the past year and has become quite popular among its target audience.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lensmart is a brand established to solve a problem of finding the right glasses. Online shoppers understand the difficulty of buying glasses online. Finding a beautiful pair of glasses that you like at an attractive price is one thing. Choosing the right lenses that suit you is another ball game altogether.

Sometimes, you may discover that you have to pay an exorbitant price for your lenses. At the end of the day, you buy a pair of eyewear that is more expensive than you anticipated. To solve this problem, Lensmart was established.

The brand offers a wide range of glasses that suits individuals’ unique optical needs. Every customer on the platform gets a personalized shopping experience to find the perfect glasses that suit their style, face shape, and budget. At Lensmart, you get what you see and that is super comfortable with ergonomic designs made for you in mind.



Products and Services

Lensmart is your one-stop destination for eyeglasses. You will find a variety of stylish glasses for men and women. The platform offers numerous designs and colors of prescription and non-prescription glasses.

You will find blue light glasses, reading glasses, fishing glasses, Hipster glasses, designer glasses, and glasses for night driving, among others. Apart from selling eyeglasses, the online retail store also offers consultation services where you can get professional help with your prescription glasses.

If you are not sure of what to buy, you can simply check out the best-sellers and you can bet that you will find amazing designs and options for you. Lensmart also offers its esteemed customers tips and guides on different areas of choosing and wearing eyeglasses. The resources on the platform will guide you through your journey of choosing your first or next eyewear.

Order Increase

Lensmart has enjoyed increased sales over the past year and has become quite popular among its target audience. In the second quarter of 2021 alone, the brand experienced over a 411% increase in orders and more than 379% unique visitors on its site.

The brand continued to enjoy high brand awareness and sales all through the year and by the end of the year, its order has moved from 1,298 in the first quarter of 2021 to 24,996 in the last quarter of the year.

It also experienced huge traffic to its site as it recorded over 84,000 visitors to its site. In the first quarter of 2022 alone, Lensmart has achieved over 90.2% of sales over its fourth quarter of 2021.

How to Order Lensmart Glasses

Ordering eyeglasses on Lensmart is pretty easy. Visit the site and browse through the variety of products available. Select the item you want and click “Buy Now”. You can click the “Try On” feature to see how the glasses will look on you.

Simply upload your image to see the fit in real-life. If you don’t want to upload your picture, you can select your face shape from the list of faces displayed to see how the product will look. When you are sure that the product is your choice, click “Buy Now”.

On the next page, fill out the prescription if you have any and click “Confirm”. Review your order description and click “Checkout”. Next, fill out the shipping details and payment details and click “Place Order”. You can then wait for your order to be delivered to your doorsteps. It is as easy as that!

Visit Lensmart: https://www.lensmartonline.com