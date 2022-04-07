Lensmart Brings A Big Surprise to Glasses Wearers in Easter

Easter Flash Sales from Lensmart

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the years Easter holiday shopping has continued to boom, thanks to the Easter traditions maintained by American families. Although the impact of COVID is still felt across families, the Easter tradition is not something that even COVID has dampened.

It is known that consumers do most of their Easter shopping online with many retail stores leveraging this trend to offer numerous products at great prices. In celebrating this year’s Easter, many online retail stores are offering juicy deals to shoppers on different products.

Lensmart, a reputable online retail brand that sells eyewear has announced its Easter Flash Sales with a massive slash in the prices of glasses brands. Customers can buy a pair of eyewear for as low as $6.95. Now, that is a huge discount worth going for.

Top Brands of Glasses at $6.95 at Lensmart at Easter

The 3 best-seller glasses on Lensmart are currently Aiyana, Laelia, and Odette. Shoppers buying any of these three glasses will get them for $6.95 per pair. To better understand the uniqueness of these glasses and why they are the best-sellers, we will dive into their features a little bit.

1. Aiyana: $6.95

Aiyana is a fashionable, anti-blue light lens designed to protect your eyes from harsh light conditions. The frame is made of high-quality metal and comes in a variety of colors. It also features a multifocal property, which makes it a perfect fashion accessory for daily wear.

It comes in a stylish metal square shape with a stunning black color frame. It is indeed a perfect piece to make a strong statement.

Best Features and Benefits:

Crafted from top-quality material;

Features anti-scratch lens coating;

Comes with an anti-reflective coating;

Boasts first-class craftsmanship.

2. Laelia: $6.95

It is common knowledge that big glasses are the new trend among youngsters. Laelia is a pair of blue light non-prescription glasses that looks big but is easy on you. It is a perfect choice for your daily wear and it is also a stunning piece when you want to turn up for a party.

It is lightweight and comes in different colors, such as transparent, black, and tortoiseshell. Laelia is rectangular-shaped eyewear made of high-quality TR90 material. If you have a rectangular or squared face, Laelia will look perfect on you.

Best Features and Benefits:

Crafted from high-quality material;

Anti-scratch and anti-reflective coating;

Exceptional craftsmanship.

3.Odette: $6.95

Simple, stylish, and generous – these are a clear description of the Odette eyewear. Odette is a high-quality eyeglasses pair with a tortoiseshell frame and angular design. It is made with a TR90 frame, making it a comfortable and durable choice that will stand the test of time. The best part is that this pair of gold-rimmed glasses fits any shape of face perfectly.

Best Features and Benefits:

High-quality material;

State-of-the-art craftsmanship;

Anti-reflective and Anti-scratch lens coating.

About Lensmart

Lensmart was born out of the passion to solve the problem of shopping for glasses online. The brand is committed to offering a wide range of glasses that suits the unique optical needs of its clients through a personalized shopping experience.

The company boasts a team of experienced and professional opticians with exceptional skills in providing a detailed optical plan for diverse customers with unique needs. With many years of experience in optics and glasses delivery, Lensmart serves thousands of customers across the country.

Visit Lensmart: https://www.lensmartonline.com