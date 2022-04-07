New Pokémon Trading Card Game : Pokemon Astral Radiance Expansion Pre Orders available at Maximus Collectibles Store

Submit Release
New Pokemon TCG: Astral Radiance Boxes which will be launched on May 27, 2022 is available for Pre Orders at Maximus Collectibles Store

PENNINGTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s just the news Pokemon enthusiasts around the world have been waiting to hear. The next expansion in the ongoing Pokemon journey, Pokemon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, will be launched globally on May 27, 2022. However, the pre-release activity will set the adrenaline flowing from May 13, 2022. For Pokemon lovers who want ‘in’ on the ‘action’ right at the start, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance Booster Packs and Elite Trainer Boxes will be available for pre-orders at Maximus Collectibles – located in Pennington, New Jersey that has a store online.

So what are the highlights of this latest expansion in the Pokemon universe? Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance will stretch into the reaches of the Hisui region to bring forth a range of Hisuian Pokemon. But that’s only a glimpse of what’s to follow. Astral Radiance, as the name suggests, will also introduce Radiant Pokemon – a type of shiny Pokemon that comes with the ability to attack and impact the Pokemon TCG metagame. Astral Radiance will give you the continued kick of Pokemon VSTAR along with a 30 card special Trainer gallery comprising the most preferred Trainers and Pokemon. It doesn’t need a whole lot of guessing to figure this new expansion will be a sell-out, so placing a pre-order well ahead of Astral Radiance's official release would be a smart idea.

The Pokemon Astral Radiance Booster Box will include 36 Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Astral Radiance booster packs and each booster pack will comprise 10 cards and either 1 basic Energy or 1 VSTAR marker.

The Pokemon Astral Radiance Elite Trainer Box will include exclusive accessories like metal dice and a metallic coin plus 10 booster packs (two more than in a standard Elite Trainer Box).
• 65 card sleeves featuring Darkrai
• 45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards
• A player’s guide to the Sword & Shield—Astral Radiance expansion
• A Pokémon TCG rulebook
• 6 metal damage-counter dice
• 1 metallic coin featuring Darkrai
• 2 acrylic condition markers
• 1 acrylic VSTAR marker
• A collector’s box to hold everything, with 4 dividers to keep it organized
• A code card for Pokémon Trading Card Game Live

The collection will include the following Very Important cards:
• Three Radiant Pokémon
• Eight Pokémon VSTAR
• 21 Pokémon V and two Pokémon VMAX
• More than 20 Trainer cards

Maximus Collectibles is a family driven business that took its first steps from the joy of collecting and investing in Pokemon cards for an 8 year old who researched Youtube endlessly to know everything there is to know about the world of Pokemon. This passion that was ignited by a child and guided by the values of God and family has expanded into a business that brings the joy of an ever-growing range of Pokemon expansions to Pokemon lovers. Maximus Collectibles is ready to accept pre-orders for the soon to be launched Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance Expansion, so place your pre-orders as early as possible to avoid missing out on this latest thrill from the makers of Pokemon.

