Galactosidase Market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2021-2028

Galactosidase (glycoside hydrolases) is enzyme that act as a catalyst in the hydrolysis of galactosides into monosaccharides.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recently published global Galactosidase Market research by Reports and Data is a comprehensive assessment of the industry with regards to top companies in the market, regional bifurcation, segments, sub-segments, market share, market size, price trends, and production & consumption patterns. The report discusses in detail the key factors that may act as drivers and restraints for the industry growth during the forecast period.

The report offers strategic recommendations to established players and new entrants to overcome industry barriers and gain a strong foothold in the market. Each chapter of the report has been curated through extensive primary and secondary research to help clients take an informed market decision to achieve business growth.

Key companies profiled in the report:

Biocompare Inc.,

Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd.,

Megazyme Ltd.,

JINAN BESTZYME BIOENGINEERING CO. LTD.,

Novozymes, Amano Enzyme, Inc.,

Advanced Enzymes,

QA-Bio,

Bestochem Formulations Ltd.,

ISU ABXIS,

Pharming Group,

Protalix Biotherapeutics,

Aumgene Biosciences

Growing use of raw materials and chemicals in a wide range of industries is a key driver for market growth

The global materials & chemicals industry comprises companies largely involved in the manufacture of various chemicals and raw materials such as oil, natural gas, metals, and minerals. Growth of the industry revenue is majorly attributed to rising demand for consumer products such as soaps, perfumes, detergents, increasing use of materials & chemicals in major industries of the world including buildings & construction, food & beverage, and agriculture, and surging demand for sustainable and environment-friendly materials.

Industry revenue growth is further supported by growing environmental awareness among global consumers, technological advances in various chemical products, growing preferences for organic materials & chemicals, and increasing industrial demand for high-performance specialty chemicals.

Global Galactosidase Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook

Alpha-galactosidase

Beta-galactosidase

Form Outlook

Capsule

Tablet

Others

Application Outlook

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Pulp & paper

Feed

Others

Regions Covered in This Report:

North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

