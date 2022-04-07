Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Reports And Data

Technological advancements in cell therapy and increasing emphasis on development of personalized medicines

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global stem cell manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 28.85 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth include increasing use of stem cells to treat various diseases, growing stem cell-based research activities and rising funding from in stem cell-based research. Market growth is being aided by technological advancements in cell therapy and a greater emphasis on production of personalised medicines.

Stem cell processing is the process of creating stem cells for use in cell-based research and drug creation. Scale-up is one of the main drivers for the stem cell manufacturing industry, as it is needed to progress a cell-based therapeutic from pre-clinical stage development through later clinical stages and into commercial production.

Growing need to understand how diseases develop has fuelled the stem cell manufacturing industry. Researchers can learn more about how diseases and disorders grow by looking at how stem cells evolve into cells in bones, heart muscle, nerves, and other organs and tissue.

Use of stem cells to produce healthy cells and replace diseased cells or in the advancement of regenerative medicine has increased demand for stem cell manufacturing. People with spinal cord injuries, type 1 diabetes, Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, heart disease, stroke, burns, cancer, and osteoarthritis may benefit from stem cell therapies. Stem cells have the ability to be grown into new tissue for transplant and regenerative medicine purposes. Researchers continue to learn more about stem cells and how they can be used in transplant and regenerative medicine.

Researchers use certain types of stem cells to monitor investigational drugs for protection and quality before using them in humans. For cardiac toxicity testing, this method of testing has a direct effect on drug production. Using human stem cells that have been programmed into tissue-specific cells to test new drugs is one of the new fields of research. For successful drug testing, the cells must be programmed to obtain the properties of the cell types targeted by the drug. Techniques for programming cells to become unique cells are still being researched. Nerve cells, for example, may be used to test a potential medicine for a nerve disorder. Tests may reveal whether the new drug had some effect on the cells or whether they were harmed as a result of it.

The market is expected to be constrained to some extent by factors such as lack of FDA-approved stem cell treatment products, risks associated with unproven stem cell therapies, and a lack of government regulations in developing countries.

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue over the last few years and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period of 2028. Rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, rapid growth in the medical and healthcare sectors, availability of latest equipment and tools, rising healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare infrastructures are some key factors driving global market revenue growth. In addition to this, increasing investments in research and development activities, rising prevalence of various diseases and dearth of medications and hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are boosting market growth. Increasing number of funds by public and private sectors, rising adoption of point-of-care diagnosis and home settings, high demand for precision medicine and ongoing research on drug discovery are also expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global Stem Cell Manufacturing market and details about each market player, global position, financial standing, license agreement, and product and service portfolio along with business expansion plan. Major players are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch new products and services and are also focusing on adopting key strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product base.

Leading companies operating in the global Stem Cell Manufacturing market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck Group (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Takara Bio Group (Japan), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), Pharmicell (South Korea), Osiris Therapeutics (US), Anterogen (South Korea), Cellular Dynamics International (US), MEDIPOST (South Korea), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Holostem Terapie Avanzate (Italy), and Pluristem Therapeutics (Israel), among others.

Global Stem Cell Manufacturing market segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Stem Cell Lines

Embryonic Stem Cells (ESCs)

Hemopoietic Stem Cells (HSCs)

Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs)

Multipotent Adult Progenitor Stem Cells

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs)

Neural Stem Cells (NSCs)

Instruments

Bioreactors & Incubators

Cell Sorters

Other Instruments

Culture Media

Consumables

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Research

Clinical

Cell and Tissue Banking

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Hospitals and Surgical Centres

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Cell Banks and Tissue Banks

Academic Institutes, Research Laboratories, and CROs

Other

Regional analysis covers:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

U.K.

Germany

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

Israel

Rest of MEA

