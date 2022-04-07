Reports and Data Says Global Natural Food Colors Market Is Expected To Reach USD 2.76 Billion In 2027 At a CAGR of 5.3%

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Natural Food Colors Market is projected to reach USD 2.76 billion in 2027. The product demand in the coming years is expected to fuel increased concern about the health risks associated with synthetic and natural similar colors. Due to the increasing product penetration in major application industries like beverages and bakery and confectionaries, the market is expected to expand. Therefore, the industry is expected to benefit from the strict rules for synthetic colors which lead to increased replacement.

The report has been formulated through extensive research and provides insights into the paradigm shifts observed in the market to assist readers maximize on their investments and capitalize on the recent development and competitive landscape of the global market. The report is an exhaustive assessment of the crucial aspects of the market including key geographical regions, technology, product types, application spectrum, key companies operating in the market, and overall industry overview.

The competitive landscape section of the report discusses in detail the company overview, product and services portfolio, business expansion plans, production and manufacturing capacity, financial standing, and global market position. It further sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, agreements, and product launches.

The report’s precise market projections are based on historical, current, and future market contexts. Additionally, the report highlights the forecast global market value, upcoming market trends, gross revenue generation, manufacturer and buyer landscape, available products & services, technological breakthroughs, and end-use industries. The report further offers full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic on this industry and its leading segments. It thus highlights the profound changes that took place in this business sphere following the coronavirus outbreak.

Key Players:

Key players in the market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., CHR Hansen Holding A/S, Döhler Group, Sensient Technologies Corporation, D.D. Williamson & Co., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Inc., Kalsec Inc., Naturex S.A., Aromata Group S.r.l, and FMC Corporation, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The food color category from plants accounted for the largest proportion of the total natural food colors market in 2019. The big share of this segment is mainly due to the rising demand for organic food colors from different sections of plants.

• The food color segment from animal sources is expected to grow at the highest CAGR by 2027. The growing use of colored animal colors as a coloring agent in many food products, beverages and packaged food products with Halal certification can be attributed to this development.

• The consumption of the drug in drinks was largely due to rising global volumes of nutritious drinks, including snacks, sports drinks, soft sofas and alcoholic beverages.

• Anthocyanin will be the fastest growing due to the high rates of synthetic blues substitution in 2019 to 2027 due to several associated health risks.

• Major players in the natural colors of food conduct their company across a wide variety of goods and a number of facilities worldwide. The companies also engage in the production of innovative and reliable goods, in order to boost their share and increase sales.

• The industry in Asia Pacific is projected, led by the rapid growth of the food & beverage industry in the region, to account for more than the bulk of the revenue market by 2027.

Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

• Carotenoids

• Curcumin

• Anthocyanin

• Carmine

• Copper Chlorophyllin

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Beverages

• Dairy & Frozen Products

• Meat Products

• Oil & Fat

• Fruits & vegetables

• Food

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

• North America

o U.S

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• MEA

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Identifying the basic business drivers, challenges, and tactics adopted:

• The report provides intrinsic details and fluctuating aspects that influence the commercial dynamics of the Natural Food Colors market along with integral factors of the rise in the demand for the product have been mapped across vital geographical regions.

• An overview of the multifarious applications, business areas and the latest trends observed in the industry has been laid out by this study.

• Various challenges overlooking the business and the numerous strategies employed by the industry players for successful marketing of the product have also been illustrated.

• The research inspects the sales channels (indirect, direct, marketing) that companies have chosen for the primary product distributors and the superior clientele of the market.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

