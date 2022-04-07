Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size 2022 Top manufactures, Demand, Key Regions, Total Consumption Projection (USD 3296 million With CAGR 8.81%), Opportunities till 2028

Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market report contains financials regarding base year and forecasting period revenue. The chapters of the report are planned and segregated in a way that answers the queries of the market.

Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market research report measures the Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market providing a standpoint of the markets globally and regionally. The global business Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market studies employments, implications, logistics, and segmentation. The report also describes operations, development plans, and initial capital investments. The latest market analysis surveys the impression of the COVID-19 pandemic on global consumer prices, annual growth rate, and Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market share. The study is for audiences, who want to gain a far knowledge about development trends, the growth points of main regions, and summary of the business outlook.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry

Below Companies covered in this Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market report:

Roche

Danaher

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Siemens Healthineers

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BioMerieux

Bühlmann Laboratories

Randox Laboratories

Sekisui Medical

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market

The research report studies the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market using different methodologies and analyses to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market size is projected to reach US$ 3296 million by 2028, from US$ 1804 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.81% during 2022-2028.

Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Scope and Segment

Segment by Type:

Blood Test

Urine Test

Saliva Test

Segment by Application:

Hospital Labs

Independent Clinical Laboratories

Others

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring industry surveys cover the following topics:

-This survey gives readers an in-depth look at the value chain and helps them better understand direct competition in the global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market. The Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Industry Profile covers each industry player's marketing and advertising skills, product diversity, pricing strategies, and distribution overview.

-Geographic Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market analysis can help you better understand the industry by providing detailed quotes, analysing product demand, and calculating the overall market size.

–Market research provides a thorough and dependable assessment of micro and macroeconomic aspects, as well as an interpretation of market assessments that are expected to influence the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring industry's progress.

What is the scope of the report?

-This market study analyses the global and regional markets, as well as the general growth prospects of the industry. It also includes information on the general competitive landscape of the global industry. The study also contains a dashboard overview of effective marketing methods used by important organizations, market contribution, and recent developments in both historical and present situations.

Which market dynamics affect the business?

-The study provides a thorough analysis of the industry, including data on various elements such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders make educated decisions before investing.

Detailed TOC of Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market:

1 MARKET OVERVIEW OF THERAPEUTIC DRUG MONITORING 1

1.1 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size Overview by Region 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 3

1.3 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Region (2017-2028) 4

1.4 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 4

1.5 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size Forecast by Region (2023-2028) 5

1.6 Key Regions Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size (2017-2028) 7

1.6.1 North America Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size (2017-2028) 7

1.6.2 Europe Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size (2017-2028) 8

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size (2017-2028) 9

1.6.4 South America Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size (2017-2028) 10

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size (2017-2028) 11

1.7 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Revenue by Drugs Class 2017-2022 11

1.8 Times TDM Test of Drugs Every Year 14

2 THERAPEUTIC DRUG MONITORING MARKET OVERVIEW BY TYPE 16

2.1 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Type: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 16

2.2 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 18

2.3 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 18

2.4 Blood Test 19

2.5 Urine Test 20

2.6 Saliva Test 21

3 THERAPEUTIC DRUG MONITORING MARKET OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION 23

3.1 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Application: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 23

3.2 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 25

3.3 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 25

3.4 Hospital Labs 26

3.5 Independent Clinical Laboratories 27

4 THERAPEUTIC DRUG MONITORING COMPETITION ANALYSIS BY PLAYERS 28

4.1 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Players (2020-2022) 28

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring as of 2021) 29

4.3 Founded Date of Key Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Players 30

4.4 Global Top Players Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Headquarters and Area Served 30

4.5 Competitive Status 31

4.5.1 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Concentration Rate 31

4.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 32

4.6 Big ICL in US, Europe, Japan and China 34

5 COMPANY (TOP PLAYERS) PROFILES AND KEY DATA 37

5.1 Roche 37

5.1.1 Roche Profile 37

5.1.2 Roche Main Business 37

5.1.3 Roche Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Products, Services and Solutions 38

5.1.4 Roche Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Revenue (US$ Million) & (2020-2022) 40

5.1.5 Roche Recent Developments 40

5.2 Danaher 41

5.2.1 Danaher Profile 41

5.2.2 Danaher Main Business 42

5.2.3 Danaher Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Products, Services and Solutions 43

5.2.4 Danaher Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Revenue (US$ Million) & (2020-2022) 44

5.2.5 Danaher Recent Developments 44

5.3 Abbott 45

5.3.1 Abbott Profile 45

5.3.2 Abbott Main Business 46

5.3.3 Abbott Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Products, Services and Solutions 46

5.3.4 Abbott Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Revenue (US$ Million) & (2020-2022) 48

5.3.5 Abbott Recent Developments 48

5.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific 49

5.4.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile 49

5.4.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Main Business 50

5.4.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Products, Services and Solutions 50

5.4.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Revenue (US$ Million) & (2020-2022) 51

5.4.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Developments 51

5.5 Siemens Healthineers 52

5.5.1 Siemens Healthineers Profile 52

5.5.2 Siemens Healthineers Main Business 53

5.5.3 Siemens Healthineers Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Products, Services and Solutions 53

5.5.4 Siemens Healthineers Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Revenue (US$ Million) & (2020-2022) 55

5.5.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Developments 56

5.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories 57

5.6.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile 57

5.6.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Main Business 57

5.6.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Products, Services and Solutions 58

5.6.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Revenue (US$ Million) & (2020-2022) 59

5.7 BioMerieux 60

5.7.1 BioMerieux Profile 60

5.7.2 BioMerieux Main Business 60

5.7.3 BioMerieux Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Products, Services and Solutions 61

5.7.4 BioMerieux Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Revenue (US$ Million) & (2020-2022) 62

5.8 Bühlmann Laboratories 62

5.8.1 Bühlmann Laboratories Profile 62

5.8.2 Bühlmann Laboratories Main Business 63

5.8.3 Bühlmann Laboratories Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Products, Services and Solutions 63

5.8.4 Bühlmann Laboratories Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Revenue (US$ Million) & (2020-2022) 64

5.9 Randox Laboratories 65

5.9.1 Randox Laboratories Profile 65

5.9.2 Randox Laboratories Main Business 65

5.9.3 Randox Laboratories Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Products, Services and Solutions 66

5.9.4 Randox Laboratories Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Revenue (US$ Million) & (2020-2022) 67

5.10 Sekisui Medical 67

5.10.1 Sekisui Medical Profile 67

5.10.2 Sekisui Medical Main Business 68

5.10.3 Sekisui Medical Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Products, Services and Solutions 68

5.10.4 Sekisui Medical Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Revenue (US$ Million) & (2020-2022) 70

5.10.5 Sekisui Medical Recent Developments 70

6 NORTH AMERICA 71

6.1 North America Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Country (2017-2028) 71

6.2 United States 72

6.3 Canada 73

6.4 Mexico 73

7 EUROPE 74

7.1 Europe Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Country (2017-2028) 74

7.2 Germany 76

7.3 France 76

7.4 U.K. 77

7.5 Italy 78

7.6 Russia 78

7.7 Rest of Europe 79

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 80

8.1 Asia-Pacific Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Region (2017-2028) 80

8.2 China 82

8.3 Japan 83

8.4 South Korea 84

8.5 Southeast Asia 85

8.6 India 86

8.7 Australia 87

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 88

9 SOUTH AMERICA 89

9.1 South America Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Country (2017-2028) 89

9.2 Brazil 90

9.3 Rest of South America 91

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 92

10.1 Middle East & Africa Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Country 92

10.2 Middle East 93

10.3 Africa 94

11 THERAPEUTIC DRUG MONITORING MARKET DYNAMICS 95

11.1 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Industry Trends 95

11.2 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Drivers 96

11.3 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Challenges 97

11.4 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Restraints 97

12 ANALYST'S VIEWPOINTS/CONCLUSIONS 98

Continued…

