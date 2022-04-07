4EVERLAND Bucket Delivers Diversity and Secure Storage with Arweave Integration

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, April 07, 2022 (NEWSCALL) -- 4EVERLAND Bucket recently implemented its integration of the decentralized data storage protocol, Arweave, which will enable all Bucket users to synchronously backup data to Arweave in just one click. Bucket allows users to achieve an efficient dual backup of data to IPFS and Arweave networks, realizing decentralized and permanent data storage. It provides the foundation for the future open and decentralized network and surrounding ecosystems.

4EVERLAND acts as a bridge between IPFS and Arweave, providing developers with richer ecological infrastructure and more diverse services while allowing users to enjoy the global acceleration services provided by 4EVERLAND.

4EVERLAND utilizes Swarm technology to form a global storage network based on IPFS. Driven by the PoSC storage consensus, the gateway nodes realize both the mutual synchronization of data between nodes and the permanent storage of specific data.

In addition, 4EVERLAND optimizes the data storage, access, reading, transmission and other links of gateway nodes, thereby greatly improving the processing efficiency of Data I/O. Meanwhile, DDNS (Dynamic Domain Name Service) monitors the running status of the nodes in real time, which allows users’ requests to be automatically resolved to the optimal gateway nodes, thereby facilitating rapid access to web3 sites.

The IPFS concept aims to effectively address the drawbacks of existing centralized storage providers and offer users distributed data storage in a low-risk, low-cost, and censorship-resistant way. As a result of 8 years of development and accumulation, the ecological map of IPFS now covers such crucial fields as applications, developer tools, and infrastructure. The infrastructure tools and additional services on offer in the huge ecosystem exist to better empower users.

In 2021, Arweave proved that storage is an important piece of the blockchain infrastructure. Projects with great demand for storage, such as NFTs, subsequently began cooperating with Arweave and, as a result, the scale of Arweave’s ecosystem has rapidly expanded.

The development of the IPFS and Arweave ecosystems is becoming increasingly mature; and a bridge of intercommunication has been created, ensuring that users' common needs to maximize their enjoyment of the existing bilateral ecological infrastructure and services are increasingly met. In this context, on the basis of the decentralized storage solution developed by IPFS, 4EVERLAND Bucket officially integrated the underlying Arweave storage protocol, allowing users to enjoy diversified infrastructure and services while permanently storing their data in an efficient, convenient, low-cost, and censorship-resistant way.

In addition, 4EVERLAND Bucket will support a variety of payment methods and simplify the existing payment methods for storage products while also adopting payment methods for users to access storage space. 4EVERLAND will also combine ecological developments to innovate methods of obtaining storage space. At present, Bucket provides all users with 1GB of IPFS storage space and 100MB of AR storage space for free. In the future, it is hoped that users will obtain storage space through such methods as project sponsorship, and token economy-related operations. The introduction of diversified payment methods expands the application scenarios of tokens while bringing greater convenience to users, all of which serve to promote the ecological development of 4EVERLAND.

4VERLAND Bucket: https://www.4everland.org/bucket.





About 4EVERLAND

4EVERLAND is a Web3.0 cloud computing platform that integrates storage, computing and network core capabilities. 4EVERLAND is committed to providing a distributed, highly efficient, self-motivated, and low-cost data hosting gateway that hopes to help the internet to make a smooth leap from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0, and become the infrastructure for millions of Web 3.0 developers and applications.





