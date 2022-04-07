Liquid Biopsy Market 2022 Top Leading Players, Recent Developments, Opportunities, Size, Revenue, Sales, Regional Analysis, Business Strategies, Challenges, Types, Applications

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Liquid Biopsy Market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Liquid Biopsy. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Liquid Biopsy market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.

The advantages of liquid biopsy over solid tumor biopsy, rising prevalence of cancer, increasing preference for non-invasive procedures, growing public and private funding to support research activities in the field of liquid biopsy and favorable government initiatives, are some of the factors expected to propel the growth of liquid biopsy market in the coming years. Some of the key factors inhibiting the growth of liquid biopsy market includes, clinical utility challenges, lack of sensitivity and specificity of liquid biopsy tests and unclear reimbursement & regulation scenario.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/19376062

The global liquid biopsy market is predicted to reach USD 9.53 Billion by 2028. Liquid biopsy tests are executed to understand the molecular aspects of cancer across the healthcare and research settings, such as hospitals, physicians, pathological and research laboratories. Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive technology that detects molecular biomarkers using liquid sample without the need for costly or invasive procedures. The abilities of liquid biopsy like, easy and minimal invasiveness, early cancer diagnosis & detection, characterization of new lesions, drug & therapeutic target identifications for cancer treatment are some advantages of liquid biopsies, which improve the safety and efficiency of cancer therapy for patients.

Recent Developments

In July 2021, Biocept, Inc. was awarded a South Korean Patent for its Primer-Switch technology, which detects rare mutations in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using real-time PCR and associated analysis methods.

In April 2021, Bio-Techne Corporation completed the acquisition of Asuragen, Inc.

In March 2021, Lucence announced a partnership with Waseda University in Japan to develop a novel high-speed liquid biopsy laser-based imaging platform for early cancer detection.

In February 2021, Guardant Health, Inc. announced the availability of Guardant Reveal, the first blood-only liquid biopsy test for the detection of residual and recurrent disease from a simple blood draw.

In August 2020, Freenome announced an oversubscribed US$ 270 million Series C financing, bringing the company's total financing to over US$ 500 million since the company’s launch.

On May 26, 2020, NeoGenomics, Inc. announced that it has formed a strategic collaboration with Inivata to commercialize the InVisionFirst-Lung liquid biopsy test in the United States.

In November 2019, Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd, a genomic medicine company based in Singapore, raised US$ 20 Million in Series A funding.

In June 2019, Saga Diagnostics, a Lund, Sweden based company raised US$ 4.1 Million in a financing round from Hadean Ventures.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Circulating Biomarker

Based on circulating biomarkers, the global liquid biopsy market is being dominated by Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs).

The circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) is the 2nd largest segment of the liquid biopsy market.

The cell free DNA (cfDNA) is the third largest segment of the liquid biopsy market.

The extracellular vesicles (EVs) segment is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19376062

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Products

The global liquid biopsy market, by product, is being dominated by Kits and Consumables.

The instruments segment is likely to witness highest growth in the global liquid biopsy market.

The services segment captured least share of the liquid biopsy market.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Application

The global liquid biopsy market, by application, is being dominated by oncology application.

Lung cancer and breast cancer accounts for largest share of the liquid biopsy oncology market.

The non-cancer application segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period.

Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast - by Clinical Application

On the basis of clinical application, the therapy selection segment is expected to account for largest share of the liquid biopsy market throughout the forecasting period.

Treatment monitoring captured second highest share of the liquid biopsy market in 2020, being followed by the early cancer screening application.

Recurrence monitoring captured least share of the liquid biopsy market.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by End User

In 2020, Reference laboratories captured largest share of the global liquid biopsy market.

Hospital and Physician laboratories occupied second highest share of the liquid biopsy market in 2020, being followed by Academic and Research Centers.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Sample Type

Blood is the most widely used sample type and is expected to remain the largest market during the forecasting period as well.

The urine sample segment is anticipated to witness noticeable growth throughout the forecast period.

Purchase this Report (Price 3290 USD for a Single-User License) - https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/19376062

Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - Regional Analysis

North America accounted for largest share of the global liquid biopsy market in 2020, followed by Asia Pacific.

In North America, United States accounted for largest share of the liquid biopsy market.

In Europe, Germany and France are the leading market for liquid biopsy.

Asia pacific is the fastest growing market for liquid biopsy.

In Asia Pacific, Japan and China are the leading market for liquid biopsy.

Latin America is the fourth largest market for liquid biopsy, being followed by Middle East & Africa.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Liquid Biopsy Market

3. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast (2016 - 2028)

4. Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast (2016 - 2028)

5. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Circulating Biomarker (2016 - 2028)

6. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Product (2016 - 2028)

7. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Application (2016 - 2028)

8. Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast - by Clinical Application (2016 - 2028)

9. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by End User (2016 - 2028)

10. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Sample Type (2016 - 2028)

11. Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - Regional Analysis (2016 - 2028)

12. Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - Geographical Analysis (2016 - 2028)

13. Liquid Biopsy Initiatives

14. Liquid Biopsy Companies Financing Details

15. Company Profiles

Detailed TOC at- https://www.absolutereports.com/TOC/19376062#TOC

About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Absolute Reports Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com Web: https://www.absolutereports.com