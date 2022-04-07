Influenza Vaccines Market Revenue of USD 9.5 Billion by 2022-2027 | Size, Shares, Price, Sales | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks, Drivers, Trends | Key Players, Regional Analysis, Business Strategies, Emerging Companies

Leading Players - GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Sanofi Pasteur, Seqirus (CSL Limited), Abbott, AstraZeneca

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Influenza Vaccines Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Influenza Vaccines market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

The global influenza vaccines market is projected to exceed US$ 9.5 Billion mark by 2027, and is presenting ample opportunities to the industry’s players. Influenza viruses are considered as a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. The vast population base together with significantly low vaccination coverage in emerging markets, introduction of new vaccines, rising government support for immunization and growing awareness of the value of influenza vaccine in preventing disease are the prominent factors that will drive the influenza vaccines market. However, shortage of vaccine supply due to genetic assortment of the viral strains is surging the need for updating vaccines each year by the manufacturers. This is a major factor restraining market growth.

The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.

Company Analysis - Global Influenza Vaccines Market

In 2020, GlaxoSmithKline plc influenza vaccines (Fluarix/FluLaval) sales were up 35% from previous year.

In May 2016, the cell-based Flucelvax quadrivalent shot was approved by the FDA.

For the 2020-21 flu season, AstraZeneca has increased production of vaccine doses by more than 150% over the previous season.

In February 2021, GlaxoSmithKline plc and Vir Biotechnology, Inc., signed a binding agreement to expand their existing collaboration to include the research and development of new therapies for influenza and other respiratory viruses.

In March 2021, Sanofi announced an investment of more than €600 Million in a new vaccine manufacturing facility at its existing site in Toronto, Canada.

In November 2020, Seqirus announced it plans to construct a new world-class biotech manufacturing facility in Australia to supply influenza vaccines to Australia and the rest of the world.

Influenza Vaccines Market – Emerging Players Profile

Novavax

Medicago

Moderna Inc

Pneumagen

Daiichi–Sankyo

Altimmune

FluGen

Imutex

EpiVax

Versatope Therapeutics, Inc.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Influenza Vaccines market reports offers key study on the market position of the Influenza Vaccines manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Major Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary

2. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Influenza Vaccines Market

3. Global - Influenza Vaccines Market Analysis and Forecast (2011 - 2027)

4. Global - Influenza Vaccines Market Share Analysis and Forecast (2011 – 2027)

5. Influenza Vaccines Market, Persons Vaccinated and Forecast - By Region (2011 - 2027)

6. Influenza Vaccines Market, Persons Vaccinated and Forecast - Country Wise Distribution (2011 - 2027)

7. Global Influenza Vaccines Market – Key Company Analysis





