EV and PHEV Market Size 2022 CAGR of 14.86% Indicated Massive Growth In The EV and PHEV Industry Valuating to USD 550,560 million by 2028

Global EV and PHEV Market Research report delivers knowledgeable studies done for the market globally and regionally. Providing a study that is rigorous covers the meanings, classification, implementations, and supply chain.

The Global EV and PHEV Market research study deals with organized visions into the key growth settings through the local and global markets. The Global EV and PHEV Market reports encases segmentation, applications, and inclusive account of the global supply chains. Production & manufacturing backgrounds along with advanced agendas are covered in this report. In addition, the study also covers the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, including oscillations in the global industry landscape, impact of the pandemic on the annual growth rate, and opportunities & challenges rising amidst the pandemic.

>Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry

Below Companies covered in this EV and PHEV Market report:

Tesla

BYD

BMW

Volkswagen

Mercedes-Benz

Stellantis

VOLVO

Hyundai & Kia

Renault

SAIC

Ford

NIO

ONE

XPeng

TOYOTA

GAC Motor

JAC

Nissan

Great Wall Motors

Chery

GEELY

Market Analysis and Insights: Global EV and PHEV Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the EV and PHEV market was valued at US$ 164,786 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 550,560 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.86% during the forecast period (22-28). Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, BEV accounted for a share of 65.3% in the global EV and PHEV market. And this product segment is poised to reach US$ 384,115.7 million by 2028 from US$ 107,598.8 million in 2021.. While Home Use segment is altered to an 15.5 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China EV and PHEV market size was US$ 74,363.9 million in 2021, while the US and Europe EV and PHEV were US$ 18,869.7 million and US$ 64,200.8 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 11.4% in 2021, while China and Europe are 45.1% and 38.9% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 47.6% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 14.7 % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 15.8%,19.2%, and 27.6% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe EV and PHEV landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 59,332.5 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of EV and PHEV include Tesla, BYD, BMW, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, VOLVO, Hyundai & Kia, and Renault, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 58.4% in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the EV and PHEV production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of EV and PHEV by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

Global EV and PHEV Scope and Segment

Segment by Type:

BEV

PHEV

Segment by Application:

Home Use

Commercial Use

EV and PHEV industry surveys cover the following topics:

-This survey gives readers an in-depth look at the value chain and helps them better understand direct competition in the global EV and PHEV market. The EV and PHEV Industry Profile covers each industry player's marketing and advertising skills, product diversity, pricing strategies, and distribution overview.



-Geographic EV and PHEV market analysis can help you better understand the industry by providing detailed quotes, analysing product demand, and calculating the overall market size.



–Market research provides a thorough and dependable assessment of micro and macroeconomic aspects, as well as an interpretation of market assessments that are expected to influence the EV and PHEV industry's progress.

