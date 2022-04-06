Hundreds of new affordable homes for seniors open in Squamish

CANADA, April 6 - The Westwinds seniors housing development in Squamish is now open, providing 232 affordable rental homes for low-income seniors.

Located at 38275 Third Ave., the five-storey building features a mix of one-bedroom and one-bedroom-plus-den units. Eight of the units are wheelchair accessible. Residents will have access to a range of amenities, including a fitness area, multi-purpose common areas and storage space for personal items, bicycles and scooters.

The project is the result of a partnership between the Province, through BC Housing, the Government of Canada, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the District of Squamish, Squamish Senior Living Society and Polygon Homes.

Squamish Senior Living Society will operate the new homes. Monthly rents will range between $767 and $990, depending on tenant income.

Residents will begin moving in on April 8, 2022.

Quotes:

Ahmed Hussen, federal Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion –

“Seniors are a vital part of the Squamish community and this housing complex is going to help hundreds of low-income seniors gain access to high quality affordable housing. That’s why our government has invested nearly $40.6 million, and the vision of Squamish Senior Living Society has been realized in this new 232-unit building. This is the National Housing Strategy at work.”

Patrick Weiler, MP for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country –

“With the Westwind housing project opening its doors this week, a total of 232 affordable homes will be created for seniors living on low incomes in Squamish. Westwind will ensure a growing demographic of Squamish residents have access to safe and affordable accommodation in their fast-growing community. Important programming and services will be available within the building to support a high quality of life for all residents. This project shows what can be accomplished when all orders of government, non-profits and the private sector are committed to work together to deliver affordable housing in our region.”

David Eby, B.C.’s Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing –

“With the opening of this building, hundreds of low-income seniors in Squamish will have the security and peace of mind that comes with having an affordable place to call home. We are working with all levels of government, and the non-profit and private sectors, to deliver quality homes for seniors throughout the province so they can live independently in their communities.”

Mable Elmore, B.C.’s Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care –

“This development will make a significant difference for hundreds of seniors in Squamish, who deserve to have a safe and affordable place to live, close to friends and loved ones. We will continue to work with our partners to address the need for seniors’ housing throughout the province.”

Laura Modray, executive director, Squamish Senior Living Society –

“Squamish Senior Living Society is pleased to announce the opening of Westwinds. This project has been a unique collaboration between three levels of government, the private sector and the society. We are very grateful to our development partner, Polygon Homes, which has managed to deliver a beautiful and well-constructed building that has surpassed all our expectations. The society looks forward to meeting the housing needs of Seniors in Squamish and the surrounding area for many years to come.”

Karen Elliott, mayor, District of Squamish –

“The District of Squamish is incredibly pleased to support this project and to now witness the success as our community’s seniors get ready to move in. Housing affordability is one of our most urgent issues and it takes all levels of government, our dedicated non-profits and private developers, to make a difference. Ensuring that safe and affordable housing is available to support residents at all stages of their lives is critical for a healthy community, and this project helps substantially toward this goal. As Squamish works to address housing affordability across the housing continuum, we thank all partners for their collaborative efforts to bring this to reality.”

Neil Chrystal, president and CEO, Polygon Homes –

“Polygon is proud of our involvement in the design and construction of Westwinds. It has been a privilege for our team to work with the Squamish Senior Living Society and all levels of government to build homes that will enrich the lives of the residents. Westwinds is a great example of how public and private partnerships work to fill the needs of the community. We look forward to more opportunities like this in the future.”

Quick Facts:

The Province provided approximately $9.5 million for this project.

The federal government provided approximately $40.6 million, including $1.6 million in National Housing Co-Investment funding and approximately $39 million in financing.

Squamish Senior Citizens Home Society provided $7.3 million, including $6.3 million in proceeds from the sale of neighbouring land to Polygon Homes.

The District of Squamish provided approximately $6 million through development and community amenity contribution waivers.

Learn More:

As Canada’s authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC’s aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, visit: https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/en

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca.

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC