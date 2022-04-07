Scientology Volunteer Ministers Bring Humanitarian Relief to Ukrainian Refugees in Hungary
Hungarian Volunteer Ministers unloading one of the many vans full of donated food, water, and supplies
Since the outbreak of military actions in Ukraine, Hungarian Scientologists say they "have seen unprecedented unity" in their country and in other countries.
A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Hungary, Scientology Volunteer Ministers along with others are actively involved in helping Ukrainian refugees obtain shelter, food and clothing. Hungarian Scientologists say that they have seen unprecedented unity in their country in dealing with the flood of refugees in what can only be called a humanitarian disaster.
In addition to government assistance, churches, nonprofit organizations, charities, foundations, companies, and individuals are actively and continuously providing the needed assistance to the massive flow of refugees arriving daily.
On the day Ukraine was attacked, Scientology staff and parishioners started collecting valuable goods and resources. Since then, the Volunteer Ministers have continued to distribute them day after day.
In Budapest, the volunteers visited refugee shelters and church relief organizations. In addition, they travelled from Budapest many times delivering tons of donated goods to settlements near southwestern Ukraine.
The humanitarians working on the borders of Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have noted that those fleeing Ukraine are in need of almost everything. It is often impossible to know exactly what is needed and/or wanted at any given location. Knowing this, Ms. Timea Vojtilla, the leader of the Hungarian Scientology Volunteer Ministers, said, “In order to be effective, it is important to learn directly from those on the ground in each location as to what their needs are. We then rally our volunteers and our friends to obtain those items and deliver them.”
The Hungarian Scientology Volunteer Ministers are also helping the local authorities and people who are working directly on the ground. This has proven to be the best way to offer humanitarian aid. In addition to the usual food, hygiene products, cleaning and sanitation products, drinks, fresh fruit, snacks, water and vitamins, other necessities that are being requested are mattresses, blankets, pillows, folding chairs, toys, heaters, and shower curtains.
Volunteer Ministers regularly transport refugees from the Ukrainian border to Budapest, where many Scientology church members are helping to provide temporary shelter in their private homes to those who are continuing their journey to other locations. They provide comforting homes for refugees who do not know where to go or how long they will be staying in Hungary.
One Scientology family with two young children has taken in a family of 11 for an indefinite period of time, as they have nowhere else to go. The household now has seven more children, ranging from two months to 17 years. The adults help with cooking and household chores, while some of the refugees are being helped to find jobs so they can have a more secure life.
As Scientologists from around Europe and the world collect and send donations to Hungary and neighboring countries to support refugees, the Hungarian Scientology Volunteer Ministers have made it clear that they are ready to help the refugee situation for as long as it is needed.
Mr. Ivan Arjona-Pelado, President of the European Office for Public Affairs of the Church of Scientology, noted, “In addition to the material help offered by Church members, Scientologists from Europe and elsewhere are gathering for prayers, to help ignite hope and collective spiritual power, to bring relief to those in need.”
The European Scientology Public Affairs and Human Rights Office in Brussels is broadcasting the Scientology Prayer for Total Freedom in an online video in 10 languages.
Volunteer Ministers in Washington, DC, carry on their social service mission in a variety of ways including assisting in humanitarian efforts from the United States to Ukraine. Recently this included chairing the DC Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster where humanitarian efforts by volunteer organizations from the United States to Ukraine were coordinated.
The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.
A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”
