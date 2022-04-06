Montgomery County Council Statement on the Passing of William Harvey Zeigler

MARYLAND, June 4 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Council President Gabe Albornoz made the following statement on behalf of the Montgomery County Council about the passing of William Harvey Zeigler.

"The entire Council family is deeply saddened to learn about the passing of William Harvey Zeigler. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Zeigler family and all of his friends in Damascus and across our community.

"Montgomery County has lost a civil and human rights trailblazer who lived his values through a lifetime of public service, which began in the U.S. Army during World War II. After returning home, he joined the Montgomery County Chapter of the NAACP and worked actively to fight for civil and human rights. He took action and organized protests that resulted in changing discriminatory loan policies at local banks and fought for sensitivity training and equal employment opportunities in the U.S. government and in Montgomery County Public Schools.

"Mr. Zeigler served on numerous committees, board and panels to improve the quality of life in Montgomery County and is a member of Montgomery County's Human Rights Hall of Fame. In addition, Montgomery County's Humanitarian of the Year Award was renamed as the Inez Zeigler McAbee and William Harvey Zeigler Humanitarian Award to honor human rights leaders, and in Dec. 2001, Mr. Zeigler received the award.

"He always made time to mentor others and never stopped giving back. Just last year, as a centenarian, Mr. Zeigler participated in Montgomery County's efforts to get community members vaccinated to protect themselves against COVID-19.

"We are grateful for the memories we made with our friend Harvey, as well as the guidance and wisdom that he shared with us on pursuing racial equity and social justice. William Harvey Zeigler leaves a lasting legacy in our community that will always be remembered. May he rest in peace and power."

