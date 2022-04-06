AUKEY Ranks Among Top Players on Power Bank Market Report
AUKEY has been named as one of the largest companies on the Power Bank Market Size and Forecast Report.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The most recent Power Bank Market Report has recognized AUKEY as one of the top players by market size and forecast. This is a reflection of AUKEY’s substantial growth and the expected continuation of its scaling trends.
AUKEY was founded in 2010, and the company wasted no time in becoming a dominant industry player. The company has grown to over 1,000 employees over the past 11 years and has won numerous awards for its consumer products.
The Power Bank Market Report is based on extensive research and published from New Jersey, United States. While AUKEY is often recognized for its designs and innovation, the Power Bank Market Report profiles the company’s overall presence within the consumer product sector. Per the report, AUKEY is one of the largest companies in its space by market size and forecast, ranking among the top five businesses in its category.
Commenting on the report, an AUKEY representative said: “We’ve worked hard to attain this level of growth, and we intend to continue doing so in the coming years. We’re glad that our success has been confirmed by an independent market report.”
AUKEY is a global tech company which provides quality manufacturing and e-commerce of common technology including power banks and chargers, earbuds, and other accessories. Founded in 2010, the AUKEY brand has won multiple design awards from iF and Red Dot. The company is renowned for its small, fast tech.
