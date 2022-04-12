Infinity Rehab Launches Therapy Management Division
Therapy Management by Infinity Rehab gives healthcare providers options and can help care providers set and achieve realistic performance through therapy.
"TUALATIN, ORE., UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Rehab, a therapy and rehab services company, is excited to announce their newest service line, Therapy Management by Infinity Rehab.
— JoLynn Munro, President
Therapy Management by Infinity Rehab gives healthcare providers options. Infinity Rehab’s broad and successful experience can help care providers set and achieve realistic performance through therapy, whether they are considering a contract therapy solution or going in-house, or possibly a hybrid therapy model. The service line touts a 30-day transition, with a therapy management program based specifically on the needs of the customer’s patients, residents, and facility circumstances.
The service also provides additional perks like industry-leading recruiting support, a fee-free cost structure, and a no obligation therapy services check-up to identify strengths and areas of opportunity. Therapy Management by Infinity Rehab is entirely customizable based on the needs of the client.
“We’re excited to expand our therapy line and offer management services,” noted JoLynn Munro, President. “Our breadth of experience in this industry coupled with our commitment to the success of our customers is a win-win for everyone.”
Mike Billings, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, is equally excited about this new business line.
“Infinity Rehab is made of top industry leaders and clinicians with a focus on patient-centered care,” noted Billings. “I’m proud and excited to embark on this extension of our business.”
About Infinity Rehab
Based in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab provides occupational, physical, and speech therapy wherever patients call home. Through the leadership of industry-recognized therapists, Infinity Rehab serves nearly 200 skilled nursing, long-term care, home health, and assisted living and independent living communities across 18 states. Infinity Rehab is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for the second consecutive year.
For more information, visit InfinityRehab.com.
Infinity Rehab
8100 SW Nyberg St, Suite 200
Tualatin, OR 97062
Corporate Offices
Infinity Rehab
communications@infinityrehab.com
