Moving the Charlottetown Library

CANADA, April 6 - The Confederation Centre Public Library will close its doors on Saturday, April 30, to give staff time to pack and prepare for the move to their new location.

The current Charlottetown Library has served the community since 1965. This summer, the library is moving to a new facility—the Charlottetown Library Learning Centre—located in the Dominion Building at 25 Queen Street in Charlottetown.

“The library is essential in our community. The Charlottetown Library sees more than 250,000 visitors each year. It’s a hub for all ages providing free access to technology, books and many other resources. The new Charlottetown Library Learning Centre will build on this legacy, and be a remarkable place of learning, exploration and connection for residents and visitors alike.” - Natalie Jameson, Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning.

The temporary closure will give staff the time needed to box books and pack up the current library, as well as set the new space, test the systems and prepare for grand opening in July.

The last day to return items to the Confederation Centre Public Library is Saturday, April 30. Any items checked out of the Confederation Centre Public Library will be due before April 30 or after July 4. (Enjoy your extra time with your library loans!) Library holds will not be available for pickup at the Confederation Centre Public Library during the closure.

Library items can be returned to any public library in PEI. Nearby libraries include Bibliothèque Publique Dr.-J.-Edmond-Arsenault at the Carrefour in Charlottetown (bilingual staff), Cornwall, Stratford and Hunter River. Get locations and hours for all PEI public libraries here.

Some activities, including weekly story time, will move to an online platform. PEI library cards work at public libraries across the province, and online to access e-books and e-audiobooks is available anytime.

Media Contact Autumn Tremere agtremere@gov.pe.ca Education and Lifelong Learning