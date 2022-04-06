Full tuition coverage for Resident Care Worker programs

CANADA, April 6 - Students training on Prince Edward Island for work as resident care workers can now have their tuition costs paid in full.

In order to increase the number of trained people available to care for senior Islanders and others in care, the Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture, through SkillsPEI, will pay the costs of tuition for any Canadian resident pursuing RCW training at Holland College, College de l’Ile or Marguerite Connolly Training Institute.

“Islanders in need deserve a high level of care whether at our public or private care facilities. There are great career opportunities on the Island for people with the expertise and compassion to be resident care workers,” said Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson.

“By providing free tuition, we hope to see more Islanders choose careers as resident care workers, helping to meet a need for skilled people in our health system, and adding to our ability to look after the needs of Island seniors.” - Minister Hudson

Karen Jackson, President of PEI Union of Public Sector Employees, said she is pleased to see government investing in RCW training.

“This is an excellent recruitment initiative to support those who want to pursue a rewarding career in providing care for Islanders, especially our seniors,” she said.

Resident Care Workers are critically important members of health care, working in many settings including long-term care, home care, mental health and addictions and acute care settings. The Resident Care Worker Support program was developed to increase the pool of skilled RCWs on Prince Edward Island.

The program will provide financial assistance, including free tuition to eligible individuals to help them complete a post-secondary certificate or diploma and transition to sustainable employment.

This support is expected to help fill about 100 seats available annually for training in the resident care workers sector. It is funded by the federal and provincial governments through the Canada-Prince Edward Island Labour Market Agreements.

