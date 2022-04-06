Youth Summit in Istanbul brings together 150+ participants to promote peace amid rising human rights challenges
Youth Summit in Istanbul brings together 150+ participants to promote peace amid rising human rights challenges
When USIDHR was founded, it was my goal to make human rights education increasingly accessible to all. Education is the most sustainable means of developing societies and creating long-lasting peace”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights hosted a global Youth Summit in Istanbul this week to bring peace through education. The Youth Summit had representatives from over 50 countries in attendance including fully-funded and partially-funded young leaders that were selected among thousands to represent their nation. The most awaited event of the year, the USIDHR Youth Summit 2022 held in the heart of Istanbul at the DoubleTree by Hilton Avcilar did not disappoint with over 150 participants coming to Istanbul to share their passion for human rights advocacy and diplomacy.
— Isabelle Vladoiu, Founder, USIDHR
The Summit program opened with a welcoming session featuring international guests such as Queen Mother, the Ambassador of Goodwill for Africa at the United Nations, Hon. Gentiny Ngobila Mbaka, Governor of Kinshasa - Democratic Republic of Congo, Sheikh Kasem Bader, President of the Universal Peace Council, H.E. Hussain Ismail, Minister for Youth, Sports, and Community Empowerment from Maldives, UNICEF representatives, and diplomats. They were joined by Av. Turan Hançerli, Mayor of Avcilar Municipality, who welcomed the distinguished guests and the initiative by the US Institute to host the Youth Summit in the Avcilar area.
The guest speakers were followed by an introductory session led by the founder of USIDHR and international human rights law specialist, Ms. Isabelle Vladoiu, who presented a summary of the non-profit's past successful events and charity programs to inspire young leaders into future action. “When USIDHR was founded, it was my goal to make human rights education increasingly accessible to all. Education is the most sustainable means of developing societies and creating long-lasting peace,” said the Founder of USIDHR, Isabelle Vladoiu.
Over the course of two days, one by one youth delegates then took the stage to present their work in the human rights field and their impact in the community, followed by panel discussions moderated by the USIDHR Board of Directors, which gave attendees a further opportunity to introduce themselves on an international stage. In addition to the opportunity created for young people from over 50 countries to share their voices on the international stage, the uniqueness of this summit was in training these young people to become Human Rights Leaders. During the two days, various experts from the USIDHR founder, diplomats, human rights specialists, lawyers, and business people trained the participants, and at the end, all those present received the Human Rights Leader certificate from the US Institute of Diplomacy Human Rights. The aim of these training sessions was to give future leaders the tools and knowledge to go back into their communities and promote human rights education for all.
As youth leaders, these participants are working towards promoting a culture of peace through education at home and abroad. Participants also shared stories about their communities as well as what they hope will happen in the future. Many shared that it was an honor to represent such a diverse group of people who all have different backgrounds but one common goal - world peace!
About USIDHR:
US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization located in Washington, DC. Its main purpose is to advance education for all. Through its EduforEveryChild program, USIDHR helps kids at risk of poverty go to school by supporting their education for an entire year. So far, they have helped hundreds of kids go to school by awarding them the Edu-box containing school supplies, materials, and necessaries to go to school. USIDHR also provides online courses and training on human rights, human trafficking, diplomatic protocol and etiquette, and business consulting. Other programs include Let Her Lead, an initiative aimed at empowering young women through education and training, and Religious Pluralism for promoting religious freedom for all.
Press Office
US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights
+1 8884874347
email us here