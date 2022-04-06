Submit Release
More about Gov. Kemp Issues State of Emergency Following Severe Weather Impact

Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp issued a state of emergency in response to the damage caused by the severe storm system and tornadoes of April 5. Unless renewed by the Governor, the state of emergency will expire on Friday, April 15 at 11:59 PM.

Read executive order 04.06.22.01 here.

