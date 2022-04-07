New Minoxidil Response Test Identifies if Topical Minoxidil Will Work to Grow Hair
Breakthrough Hair Loss Technology Tests Hair Follicles for Minoxidil Response with 95.9% AccuracyNEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hair loss market will never be the same. Daniel Alain, an e-commerce hair loss solution provider, launches the Minoxidil Response Test, the first and only patented and clinically-validated diagnostic test that will report with 95.9% accuracy if someone is a responder to topical Minoxidil – the only FDA-approved topical hair growth treatment for Androgenetic Alopecia – also referred to as genetic hair loss in men and women.
Unknown until now, you need an enzyme present (SULT1A1) to convert Minoxidil to its active form to regrow hair for androgenetic alopecia – the worldwide leading cause of hair loss in both men and women. If you lack the enzyme, Minoxidil (also commercially known by brand names such as Rogaine®, Hims, Hers, Keeps*) will not work for you. Until now, the science was not available to test for the enzyme’s presence in the hair follicle. Enter Daniel Alain, a hair loss R&D powerhouse holding numerous patents, who has privately funded over 10 million dollars in hair loss clinical studies since 2011. Through meticulous research and persistence, Daniel Alain’s R&D team discovered the need for the SULT1A1 enzyme for hair regrowth success with topical Minoxidil.
“I’ve been in the business for over 30, years and I’ve seen the frustration and emotional toll of losing one’s hair,” shares Founder and CEO, Daniel Alain Hafid. “I’ve dedicated my life to finding solutions to hair loss. The Minoxidil Response Test is the biggest development to hit the hair loss category as it will help men and women immediately determine the best course of action to treat their hair loss – no need to waste time, money or false hope on a treatment that biologically does not work for you.”
The Minoxidil Response Test (MRT) for women or for men is a simple, non-invasive, at-home hair pluck test. Samples are sent to Daniel Alain’s CLIA-certified DA Labs and evaluated for the presence of the SULT1A1 enzyme using a proprietary, patented method. Results are secured in a HIPPA-compliant server and reported back to the customer in their personal DA Labs account. From there, the customer can work directly with their healthcare provider on the next steps to treat their hair loss.
“We are set on a course to forever change the way we approach and treat genetic hair loss,” said Hafid. “MRT is just one of many exciting new diagnostic hair loss tests that will be made available to consumers from Daniel Alain. All will offer discreetness and convenience, made for use in the privacy of home to help gain control over hair loss and seek the best solutions based on one’s genetics and personal response mechanisms.”
ABOUT DANIEL ALAIN
Founded in 2004, Daniel Alain is the world’s leading hair loss and hair enhancement company. With a focus on providing solutions to women’s hair loss no matter where she is in the journey, Daniel Alain is actively engaged in R&D of solutions for female hair loss, inclusive of the world’s most premium European 100% human hair wigs and hair toppers. 2022 marks the expansion of Daniel Alain into the men’s hair loss category with an extended portfolio of diagnostic tests to help identify genetic hair loss and predict the response to FDA-approved hair loss treatments, Minoxidil and Finasteride.
