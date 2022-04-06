Demand for Breast Augmentation Set to Enhance Autologous Fat Grafting Market: Fact.MR Analysis

Autologous Fat Grafting Market Analysis By Product (Integrated Fat Transfer Systems, Aspiration and Harvesting Systems, Liposuction Systems, Fat Processing Systems, De-epithelialization Devices), By Application & Region - Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville, MD, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global autologous fat grafting market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of close to 10% from 2021 to 2031. By application, breast augmentation holds the highest market share of over 45%.

Autologous fat grafting systems are used for precise and faster fat processing, which eliminates the use of laborious manual procedures. This makes the overall fat grafting process effective and more affordable. Autologous fat transfer systems and accessories find major application in minimal and non-invasive cosmetic procedures.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Sales of Autologous Fat Grafting"

41 Tables and

175 Figures

170 Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2701

The 21st century has been an era of advancements in cosmetics, where a range of new and advanced procedures are being made available to the public. Among these, preference for non-invasive or minimally-invasive procedures has enthused the population due to their minimal downtime and lower costs. One particular procedure gaining worldwide popularity is autologous fat grafting.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Integrated fat transfer systems accounted for over 50% of market share in 2020.

Breast augmentation is the most lucrative segment and holds a little less than half of the market share.

North America accounts for over half of the global autologous fat grafting market share, owing to technological advancements and increasing research & development activities in this region.

Hospitals account for over 48% value share, among end users.

The COVID19 pandemic has resulted in a temporary pause of all non-essential and elective procedures. Pharmaceutical manufacturers have been severely impacted, with companies reporting a significant drop in revenue due to supply chain issues.

The market in the U.S., U.K. and Germany to accelerate at around 10% CAGR each through 2031.

The market in China to surge ahead at a CAGR of around 12% over the next ten years.

To learn more about Autologous Fat Grafting Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2701

Competition Analysis

Fact.MR has profiled the following prominent autologous fat grafting stakeholders in its report:Acquisitions and new product launches among global and regional market players is a characteristic phenomenon of the overall competition in the market.

For instance, in May 2020, AbbVie acquired Allergan plc to include several new products in the aesthetics and women's health portfolio.

In 2017, Allergan plc acquired Lifecell Corp. This acquisition was expected to help expand Allergan’s autologous fat grafting solutions and dermal matrix products, along with creating opportunities for the sales of new products.

In 2018, Allergan acquired Elastagen, an exciting clinical-stage company with an advanced tissue repair platform based on tropoelastin.

In 2019, Innova Medical collaborated with Medical Device Resource Corporation (MD Resource), a manufacturer and distributor of liposuction and fat transfer systems.

Tulip has made its mark with the invention of the patented Syringe System, the patented SuperLuerLok hub, and the proprietary Cell Friendly technology.

Key Companies Profiled

AbbVie Inc. (Allergan plc)

Sisram Medical, Ltd (Alma Lasers)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.)

Genesis Biosystems, Inc.

Black Tie Medical Inc. (Tulip Medical Inc.)

Ranfac Corp.

HK Surgical Inc.

MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC

Innovia Medical Inc.

Human Med AG.

Sterimedix Ltd

Proteal Bioregenerative Solutions

Medikan International Inc.

Lipogems International SpA

Get Customization on this Autologous Fat Grafting Demand Report for Specific Research Solutions at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2701

Key Segments of Market

Product

Integrated Fat Transfer Systems

Aspiration and Harvesting Systems

Liposuction Systems

Fat Processing Systems

De-epithelialization Devices

Accessories Fat Injection Cannulas Fat Harvesting Cannulas LuerLok Infiltrator Cannulas Cannula Connectors & Single Use Fat Transfer Tubing Sets



Application

Autologous Fat Grafting for Breast Augmentation

Autologous Fat Grafting for Buttock Augmentation

Facial Fat Grafting

Autologous Fat Grafting for Hand Rejuvenation

Others

End User

Autologous Fat Grafting at Hospitals

Autologous Fat Grafting at On-site Clinics

Autologous Fat Grafting at Plastic Surgery Centers

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain-

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market Trend: A recent study by Fact.MR on the automated breast ultrasound systems market offers an unbiased analysis on the opportunities and trends through 2021 and beyond. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining market growth. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the challenges, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders and emerging players.

Silicone Gel Filled Breast Implant Market Analysis: Fact.MR gives a detailed assessment of silicone gel filled breast implant market value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the market along with their product portfolios enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Breast Reconstruction Market Forecast : Fact.MR delivers an in-depth analysis on global breast reconstruction market with the strategies and competitive landscape through 2021 and beyond. The key players’ market share data provided by the report given you a detailed insights on the shortcomings and forthcomings of the market for the forecast period.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.